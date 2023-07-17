The fallout continues surrounding the resignation of Judge Timothy Henderson who in March 2021 resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
On Thursday an Oklahoma appeals court threw out a first-degree murder conviction because of a sexual relationship between the judge and the prosecutor in the case.
Many other cases could see the same result and attorney Robert Gifford says, " it calls into question the integrity on not only every single jury trial, but every time someone pled guilty and got sentenced, did they receive an appropriate sentence or did the judge give them a more excessive sentence just because the prosecutor he was having a sexual relationship with asked for something more severe."
Gifford's client Aaron Thomas Brock was sentenced to 35 years in prison for robbing a southwest Oklahoma City motel at knife point in 2015. After the news of the relationship between the judge and the prosecutor broke Brock asked for a new trial.
Gifford further commented, "did somebody receive all the rights that they were entitled to? Where they able to go through the process and receive fair treatment? Brock did not receive a fair trial and he did not receive a fair sentence."
The case was reassigned to a Canadian County judge for a post-conviction review. In that review the judge found that due process has been violated, and the appearance of the sexual relationship between the judge and the prosecutor and prompted the judge to reverse the conviction and set up a new trial.
The Oklahoma County District Attorney's office has notified other individuals whose cases were before Judge Henderson between 2016 and his retirement and they plan to review applications for post-conviction relief.
