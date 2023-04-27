A judge has denied bond for the man charged with killing a Rose State College student on Monday.
Brandon Morrissette faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm on school property.
Prosecutors said Morrissette shot student R.J. Long multiple times.
According to investigators, Morrissette thought Long was romantically involved with his wife, who is also a student at the college.
Rose State was locked down Monday around noon when Morrissette went to the campus supposedly to pick up his wife after class. Instead he shot Long on the sidewalk as the two walked outside the Humanities building, killing him immediately.
Morrisette's wife was uninjured.
No one else on campus was injured.
First degree murder charges have been filed by Midwest City Police.
