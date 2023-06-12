We must get some important things done in Washington. We must reverse Biden’s economic policies that are making it more difficult for people to make ends meet.
Washington does very well with Biden’s policies. Seven of the top ten wealthiest counties in America are suburbs of Washington D.C. How does that happen? They are not producing much other than mountains of debt and hot air. It happens because when they spend, borrow and engage in reckless policies, it helps the people in charge. It helps the political class. It doesn’t help you and they don’t have your interests at heart.
We are going to reverse Biden’s energy policies and return to energy independence. We are not going to force you into an electric car. You have a right to have a standard American automobile. We are going to get that done for sure.
From the moment DeSantis began talking about energy cheers went up in Tulsa, the former-Oil Capital of the World.
In Florida, we run budget surpluses in our state. We don’t have mountains of debt. Our debt is $17 billion, but our economy is $1.2 trillion. That is the second lowest in the country on a per capita basis. We are going to hold congress accountable for its reckless spending. We are not going to let them spend you into oblivion anymore. We will veto the nonsense.
I am going to be the President that will finally bring this issue of the southern border to an end. (Cheers) We are going to shut it down. We will build a border wall. We are ending mass migration into the United States. We are going to hold Mexico and the Mexican Drug Cartels accountable for the heartache they are causing this country.
We are going to bring a reckoning for all the medical establishment, the CDC, the NIH, the FDA for their disastrous COVID policies, lockdowns, and mandates. We are going to bring accountability and make sure this can never happen to our country again.
We are going to wage a war on Woke Ideology. (Cheers) Woke represents a war on the truth. You must have a society where truth matters. Don’t tell me that men can get pregnant. That is not true, and I will not accept it as a basis of our society.
Some people say, “Don’t talk about Woke.” But let me tell you, Woke impacts your daily lives. When you have Woke Economic Policies like ESG, the average American family is poorer because of it. When you have Woke Ideologies taking over education, the average student becomes dumber because of that. When you have Woke Ideologies taking over the criminal justice system, the average American becomes less safe because of those reckless policies.
In Florida, we defeated the Woke. My wife’s jacket on the back today says, Florida is where woke goes to die. As president, we are going to leave Woke on the dustbin of history where it belongs.
I am here as a navy veteran. I served in Iraq. I have your former-Congressman Jim Bridenstine inside who is also going to speak, and he is a great veteran.
I could have made a lot more money, but I felt the call to serve and raised my hand. I think most veterans are proud of their service, but I have veterans coming up to me now saying, “I wouldn’t want my kids or grandkids to join the military because of the crazy stuff that is going on. A Woke military is not going to be a strong military. You have to get the politization out of the military. On day one, we are ripping out all the Obama/Biden policies to “wokify” the military. We are going to restore it to its former glory, and you are going to see recruitment increase as a result. Mark my words.
We are also going to re-Constitutionalize our government. The founding fathers created three branches of government. They did not create a fourth branch of [permanent] bureaucracy that is not accountable to anyone and does what it wants. Some of the most important issues that get decided are not even decided anymore by your elected representatives. They are decided by nameless, faceless bureaucrats who issue rules about the type of energy you can use, cars you can drive, and that is not the way the Founding Fathers envisioned the country.
We are going to bring the administrative state to heal. We are going to return the country to its rightful owners, we the American People. One of the reasons you see weaponization of agencies is because they have never been held accountable. It is human nature; they are going to abuse their power if there is no accountability.
With me you know on day one you are getting a new FBI Director. (Cheers) You are going to get a new Justice Department from the top to bottom. We are not going to let it happen anymore. We will, once and for all, end the weaponization of government in this country. To do that, you must have a bunch of good people surrounding you that share the mission. People that can serve in an administration not just recycle the same swamp creatures from Washington. You have got to bring people from outside of Washington. People from Oklahoma, Texas, and Florida. People that will pick up their family and move to Washington to serve for four, six, eight years in an administration and change this country for the better.
This bureaucracy has imposed its will on us for far too long. It is about time we impose our will on it. That is exactly what we are going to do.
I am asking for your support. First in the Super Tuesday Primary and then in November of 2024 and, if I am the candidate, my pledge is this: You will be able to set your clock to January 20, 2025 at high noon because I will be on the west side of the Capitol with this left hand on the Bible and the right hand in the air taking the oath of the 47th President of the United States of America. No more excuses, I will get the job done.
God Bless and thank you Tulsa.
