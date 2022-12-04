featured breaking
Hunter’s Laptop and the Twitter revelations: Those who owe The New York Post an apology should get in line and get started. Right now. But will they?
- Patrick B. McGuigan, Editor Emeritus & Reporter, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
- Updated
- 0
Over the last two days, Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter carried through on a promise/threat made to information consumers on the platforms.
He empowered Matt Taibbi, a reporter with “mainstream media” credentials, to catalog (via episodic tweets) steps that the famous/infamous social media site’s previous human managers took to suppress The New York Post’s news stories, commentaries and editorials concerning the Hunter Biden laptop.
The story drew world-wide scrutiny in the days before the 2020 presidential election, but quickly disappeared from ready access for millions of Americans not deft in finding material posted but then deleted on social media platforms.
The N.Y. Post, in an editorial this weekend, laid out flatly the significance of that suppression, saying Twitter 2020 had “invented a reason to help Joe Biden win.”
Quoting from the editorial’s narrative (drawn from Taibbi’s reporting):
"'We’re erring on the side of including a warning and preventing this content from being amplified,' Twitter’s safety chief Yoel Roth said of why The Post’s coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020 was censored. He attached a 'generic unsafe message' to the Tweet — 'not ideal,' he wrote, 'but it’s the only thing we have.'”
As a man of conservative inclinations who has spent a lifetime in journalism and education, I had hoped otherwise, but in truth over the past 48 hours, a lot of "mainstream" news organizations have either ignored the Musk-Taibbi revelations or marginalized the information as inconsequential.
The N.Y. Post editors, however, called the compilation of "a shocking collection of inside correspondence."
The New York Post is correct, and the sneerers are just as wrong now as they were two years ago.
The editorial this weekend continued:
“The messages reveal a small group of busybodies — a group that didn’t even include CEO Jack Dorsey — making their own decisions on what to delete or block based on their own liberal biases.
“'They just freelanced it,'” an employee says. 'Hacking was the excuse, but within a few hours, pretty much everyone realized that wasn’t going to hold. But no one had the guts to reverse it.' The Post’s reporting wasn’t just blocked, it was suppressed. 'They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g. child pornography,' Taibbi writes.
"Even internally, the logic was seen as weak. 'Can we truthfully claim that this is part of the policy?' Brandon Borrman, vice president of global communications, asked."
In truth, there was no policy, the suppression push was a reaction to information that the decision-makers -- with the founder-owner excluded -- understood could have persuaded at least many Americans to re-assess their support for Biden, or to avoid voting in despair over the revelations in the N.Y. Post's coverage.
Here's how it unfolded in the real world of early winter 2020, as opposed to the "Fantasy Island" universe that has corrupted many elements of a traditionally noble profession (news-gathering and dissemination):
"Twitter was directly involved in tilting an election. Everyone could see it, but because they were desperate for Donald Trump to lose and Joe Biden to win, … the media barely made a peep. Even after Hunter Biden’s former business partner gave a public press conference backing up exactly what The Post had reported."
(https://nypost.com/2022/12/02/twitter-invented-a-reason-to-help-joe-biden-win-in-2020/?utm_campaign=applenews&utm_medium=inline&utm_source=applenews&fbclid=IwAR2Tooh0uD_c6fjmUiedM1EqJ5LV1a2MOtOtoCrDtDAbADr5ZTKKfubsBDI )
A 2020 letter denouncing The New York Post’s coverage of the “Hunter Biden Laptop” included the names of Leon Panetta, John Brennan, May Hayden Jim Clapper and scores of other intelligence and security officials from the past. However, laptop has subsequently been ‘vetted’ in the reporting of The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Politico, among others, as well as in the work products at a wide range of conservative news organizations.
And so it goes, far too often. Already, many in the “mainstream” of the “media” are going after the messengers, including Taibbi.
But Taibbi merely documented (and hopefully will continue to do so) what at least some people anticipated as the suppression of the New York Post began.
From the other side of the planet, the "Indo-Asia News Service" this week focused on the fact that only one Democratic member of Congress -- Rohit Khanna of California -- raised free speech concerns to Twitter's managers when they suppressed the reporting and commentary on what has become known as "The Hunter Biden laptop."
(https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2022/12/03/musk-reveals-how-twitter-suppressed-hunter-biden-laptop-story-in-2020?fbclid=IwAR17e8hGRyA0uulBnloac0Iw91D3BrsWIbPBXJottITMRxkYEILJ8Ak7Mts )
Yes, here and there, some journalists in 2020 raised and repeated concerns about what had happened – the bold suppression of what we used to call "Hard News."
A handful of notable reporters/pundits who were before 2020 deemed part of the “mainstream” as now tarred as “conservative” or even “far-right” because they immediately recognized what the suppression implied.
Reporter Kaitlin Tiffany, in a news story for The Atlantic magazine's November 2020 print edition, mourned:
“The very strange, very online events … might not merit an FEC investigation, but Twitter’s URL ban in particular raised alarm bells for those who care about consistency and coherency in content moderation, and led to legitimate questions about how Twitter determined that this link was uniquely bad. Leaping— as some people did — to accusations of collusion between Twitter and the Biden campaign is unreasonable and dangerous. But Twitter’s decision opened the company up to both valid criticism and cheap shots at its previous moderation efforts, including the significant steps it’s taken to limit the spread of misinformation.”
Kaitlyn Tiffany is still at The Atlantic, covering technology and culture. She appears to have survived the fallout that come down upon the heads of others.
I suspect she now would agree that unfortunately, there was collusion between the Biden campaign and the Twitter managers of yester-year.
It took almost a year for Politico.com to conclude that the New York Post was on the right track in its reporting.
(https://www.foxnews.com/media/politico-confirmation-hunter-biden-laptop-materials-prompts-criticism-media )
Some reporters for The New York Times did the same did the same, in March 2022, but buried their verification of the laptop’s problematic implications for the president of the United States deep in a story dominated by Hunter Biden’s tax problems.
And even The Washington Post concluded laptop was a real problem for both men.
Back in August of this year, Douglas Andrews of The Patriot Post concluded the Federal Bureau of Investigation – which I believe still has a rank-and-file who do good jobs on widely varied public corruption investigations – had run interference for Hunter Biden.
(https://patriotpost.us/articles/90820?mailing_id=6911&utm_medium=email&utm_source=pp.email.6911&utm_campaign=weekend_snapshot&utm_content=body&fbclid=IwAR2U6RHviCOQFEJY_I94EQZl9wLAWiDL5tMg1FuYWbo4h5dL2NN3Vhq0KYw )
Time will tell at least more of that story, as Musk has promised additional revelations. Those might event come today (Sunday, December 4) as I prepare this overview.
It might be premature to conclude, as some have, that the FBI and Department of Justice did not trigger the suppression.
It may seem like a lifetime ago, but actually was only six weeks ago that I expressed hope that after the election the truth of these things would become clearer:
As has been widely reported over recent news cycles, sources within the Federal Bureau of Investigation say there is now sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden, the president’s son, with violations of federal gun laws and for not reporting income earned working for foreign governments.
This is not “news” in the traditional sense – the roots of this story lie at least as far back as the second term of Barack Obama, when Joe Biden was vice president.
Even now, Big Media is giving these matters seemingly reluctant attention.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/waiting-for-the-truth-while-waiting-on-the-election-commentary/article_7df66e22-4e27-11ed-af78-2bcd0dbbd646.html )
The latest news does not contradict what I opined at on October 17.
he latest information emerges only after decisions made at the FBI, I believe, have seriously damaged its credibility with millions of Americans.
Because most significant U.S. corruption investigations come from the Feds, this is perhaps the most unfortunate governmental impact of the Trump-Biden era in U.S. governance. Not to mention that that FBI itself has been oddly determined to erode that credibility.
Even in troubled recent years, prominent political players in both parties have been the subjects of investigations by real (and honorable) FBI agents into real crimes, by real politicians.
Full of layers, and contradictions, levels of understanding and deep misunderstanding.
This is the real world, not a political novel. The Hunter laptop story did not become “real” when the journalistic mainstream’s pillars – The New York Times and the Washington Post – finished their “vetting process.”
The story was real for the git-go, and a lot of people owe the reporters and editors at The New York Post apologies. We’ll see how many are forthcoming.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Seven Things To Consider When Mapping Out Your Financial To-Do List For 2023
- Hunter’s Laptop and the Twitter revelations: Those who owe The New York Post an apology should get in line and get started. Right now. But will they?
- OKSTABLE Accounts a Gift for those with Disabilities
- Newly-elected U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen’s Clarity on ‘McGirt’ and ‘independence from tribal governments’
- Multicultural plaza renderings unveiled for Oklahoma City's Capitol Hill
- American Federation for Children - Oklahoma applaud state A.G. John O'Connor's opinion on religiously-affiliated charter schools
- Growing Easy-Care Aloe Vera, Nature’s Burn Ointment
- If you really wanted to destroy the US, then...
Most Popular
Articles
- Then, and Now: Seasons of Hope for the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma
- RIVERSPORT announces new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park
- Oklahoma Humane Society announces hire of new President & Ceo, Mark Eby
- If you really wanted to destroy the US, then...
- Zionist Organization of America honors former President Trump
- Oklahoma City’s Ellison Hotel and manager Matt Cowden honored
- OK Humane launches 2022 Yule Log Video featuring rescue dogs and cats at Ponyboy event
- Newly-elected U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen’s Clarity on ‘McGirt’ and ‘independence from tribal governments’
- U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will address winter meeting for Western Governor's Association
- Oklahoma Chamber Symphony to present three free holiday community concerts
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.