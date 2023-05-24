OKLAHOMA CITY –House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D- Oklahoma City, received the Guardian Award by the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women recently.
Created in 2010, the Guardian Award recognizes Oklahoma legislative, executive, and judicial officials who have made significant contributions to guarding, protecting, and preserving the rights of women and families.
Leader Munson said she wants to continue to use her public service to be a vessel to help others.
“To say I am honored to be selected for the Guardian Award is an understatement. I have committed my professional—and personal—life to improving the lives of women and girls in Oklahoma, starting with my work at Girl Scouts-Western Oklahoma,” Leader Munson said.
“I am grateful to Speaker Charles McCall who appointed me as a Commissioner, which has given me an opportunity to support and contribute to the Commission beyond my legislative work. I am humbled by the opportunity to combine my passion with my work—both during my time in the nonprofit sector and public service—and be a vessel to help others. Much has changed for Oklahoma's women and girls, but there's still so much more to do, and I intend to continue to do the work."
