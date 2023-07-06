Heavy thunderstorms began in and around Oklahoma City after 7 a.m. this morning.
The rain was particularly intense in the near-north Central parts of the city after 8 a.m. for about 30 minutes. Some streets flooded quickly.
Rain continued, much gentler intensity, at 850 a.m.
Early predictions of accumulations of .05 were soon increased to .65 for the areas in and around Putnam Heights, Crown Heights and Edgemere Heights.
The chance of rain is 100 percent until 11 a.m. or so.
Later today, the intense rain will give way to cloudy skies in the afternoon.
Potential for severe thunderstorms. The predicted high temperature has declined from 81 down to 79.
Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
This afternoon’s relatively mild high temperatures will come with high humidity.
Tonight the forecast at 840 a.m. was for partly cloudy skies this evening.
Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight.
A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Looking to tomorrow, there are scattered thunderstorms possible in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain tomorrow is 50%.
For weather 24/7, go to: https://www.city-sentinel.com/weather/
Enter your zip code to get the near-term forecast.
