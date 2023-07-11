Washington, D.C. — “What if I get really sick?” people often ask about Health Care Sharing Ministries.
The Alliance of Health Care Sharing Ministries says its members make sure to "bear each other’s burdens."
“One of the main questions people have is whether Health Care Sharing Ministries are viable, even if they develop a major illness like cancer or heart disease,” says Katy Talento, executive director of The Alliance (The Alliance, ahcsm.org).
“The answer is ‘absolutely.’ The members who make up the health care sharing community are committed to obey Christ’s teaching to bear each other’s burdens, no matter how insurmountable those burdens seem.”
Alliance ministries do not typically set a maximum number of needs that can be shared.
Many ministries also offer programs without a maximum dollar amount that can be shared on any given need.
What’s more, Health Care Sharing Ministries work hard to negotiate inflated hospital prices down below any maximum dollar limit, even with programs that do have such a limit.
Health Care Sharing Ministry members have shared literally billions in medical costs over the years, including many member needs associated with cancer, heart procedures, neonatal intensive care, and more.
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance of Health Care Sharing Ministries is a 501(c)(6) trade organization representing the common interests of Health Care Sharing Ministry organizations which are facilitating the sharing of health care needs (financial, emotional, and spiritual) by individuals and families, and their participants.
The Alliance engages with federal and state regulators, members of the media, and the Christian community to provide accurate and timely information on health care sharing.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/faith/health-care-sharing-ministries-offer-members-freedom-and-significant-cost-savings/article_a35bbe20-438b-11ed-b9e9-eb1281d3fff7.html )
The Ministry is steadily expanding its impact. In April, The City Sentinel outlined emerging programs that support “holistic” health strategies.
( https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/health-care-sharing-ministries-offer-members-the-freedom-to-choose-holistic-treatment/article_13fc9f5a-dd33-11ed-b7fb-bb27661b537f.html )
“Health Care Sharing Ministries members send millions each month to people they usually don’t know,” Talento says.
“Christians who live according to the Bible understand their responsibility to help those in need and trust that they will be treated the same in their time of need.”
Every month, members contribute a set amount that is shared between the other members to pay their medical bills. Each ministry does this differently —- some have an online sharing technology system to approve the sharing of funds, while others facilitate the sending of individual checks from members to the member in need.
When members go to the doctor, hospital, or incur a medical cost, they submit the bill to their community through their ministry. Expenses that meet the ministry’s guidelines are shared by the community and payment is made to the family in need, or directly to the doctor.
“Health Care Sharing Ministries are unique because they enable Christians to find solutions to highest health care costs, aid with more routine expenses, and encourage fellow members through prayers and letters,” Talento says.
“With hospitals finding more and more ways to gouge their patients with predatory prices and collections practices, it’s essential to have advocates like the bill negotiators at Health Care Sharing Ministries.”
To learn more about the Alliance of Health Care Sharing Ministries, visit www.ahcsm.org or follow the ministry on Facebook or Twitter.
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel has covered stories about the Alliance during the times of the Pandemic and since it began to fade. Pat adapted and expanded this report from information Beth Harrison and Deborah Hamilton of Hamilton Strategies.
