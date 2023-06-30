Oklahoma City – Fourteen Oklahoma tribes whose compacts with the state government will lapse on December 31 have received offers to extend the accords for one year.
The state’s terms were outlined in a letter sent via email from Governor Kevin Stitt – chief executive officer for Oklahoma -- to a governing or administrative officer in each nation, tribe, affiliated tribes or town. Recipients of individual communications included:
* Osage Nation, Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear
* Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Governor John Johnson
* Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma, Chairperson Edgar B. Kent, Jr.
* Eastern Shawnee Tribe,, Chief Glenna J. Wallace
* Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, Chief Douglas Lankford
* Comanche Nation, Chairman Mark Woommavovah
* Tonkawa Tribe, President Russell Martin
* Ottawa Tribe, Chief Ethel Cook
* Pawnee Nation, President Walter Echo-Hawk
* Quapaw Nation, Chairman Lloyd Buffalo
* Wyandotte Nation, Chief Billy Friend
* Wichita and Affiliated Tribes of Oklahoma, President Terri Parton
* Thlopthlocco Tribal Town, Town King Ryan Morrow
* Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Chairman John “Rocky” Barrett
Stitt’s letters were sent individually to each of the leaders addressing them with the title afforded within their tribe: chief, governor, chairperson, chairman, president, or Town King.
Stitt’s offer made these points:
“It is my sincere hope that this letter paves the way toward an agreement that will benefit all 4 million Oklahomans.
“As you know, the tobacco tax compact ... is scheduled to expire December 31, 2023. As I have stated publicly this week, the extension offer I have made on the State’s behalf to all tribes who have reached out to my office remains available. … ”
Stitt’s letter described “the material terms of the offer” in these words:
1) a one year extension through December 31, 2024;
2) a continued 50/50 apportionment of taxes on tobacco sales within the compact jurisdiction;
3) status quo compact jurisdiction boundaries (i.e., lands owned by the tribe and/or its members which are held in trust by the United States, or which are owned by members of the tribe and
are subject to restricted title); and
4) elimination of the unilateral termination provision for purposes of the one year extension.
Stitt concluded his communication to each of the leaders, writing:
“I extend this offer in good faith and remain steadfast in my belief that we must find common ground to move our state forward.”
He said if the tribe “accepts, my team will expeditiously prepare and send to you a signed compact extension.
“If you would like to discuss the offer, please do not hesitate to contact me or my general counsel, Trevor Pemberton. We look forward to hearing from you.”
In a press release from his office, sent to The City Sentinel, Stitt’s office summarized the terms briefly:
* A one year extension through December 31, 2024
*A continued 50/50 apportionment of taxes on tobacco sales within the compact jurisdiction
* Clearly defined compact jurisdiction language to ensure the same boundaries contemplated in the current compacts (i.e. lands owned by the tribe and/or its members which are held in trust by the United States, or which are owned by members of the tribes and are subject to restricted title) are maintained
* Elimination of the unilateral termination provision for purposes of the one-year extension
The press release stated, “The letters come after Governor Stitt applauded the State Senate for sustaining his veto of [Senate Bill 26X], underscoring the state's commitment to negotiating compacts that are beneficial to all parties involved.”
Stitt’s staff emphasized the letters were sent to renew “his previous call to extend the compacts previously negotiated by Oklahoma's Governor and tribal counterparts.”
