Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in Tulsa Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the F&E Creek Event Center, 18280 E. 11th St., according to an event announcement by Never Back Down, a SuperPAC supporting DeSantis' bid for the Republican presidential nomination.
Doors open at 3:30 pm and seating is limited. Media Credentials are offered.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has not endorsed anyone, but has appeared at events organized by Gov. DeSantis. They hold many public policy perspectives in common.
National polling shows DeSantis as Republicans' No. 2 choice at this early time in the 2024 race.
Former-President Donald Trump, DeSantis' top competitor, is popular in Oklahoma and is already endorsed by U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin and 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen.
Tulsa is a city most national candidates include in their schedules for both fundraising and public events. Click here to register for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.