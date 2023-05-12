Washington, D.C. — On Friday, May 12, members of the Republican Main Street Caucus sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, urging them to negotiate in good faith with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-California, on the “Limit, Save, Grow Act” to lower spending and responsibly raise the debt limit.
According to a press release from the caucus, “the letter highlights the disappointment Main Street members feel that the president delayed for 97 days following his initial meeting with the Speaker and once the most recent meeting occurred, still failed to produce a plan or negotiate.:
“Publicly and during the meeting, you doubled down on your demand that Congress pass a clean debt limit increase,” said 55 members of the caucus, their letter, provided to The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City). “However, such a proposal does not have enough support to pass the Senate or the House.”
The members urged President Biden and Senator Schumer to advance the Limit, Save, Grow Act, pragmatic legislation that limits federal spending and includes bipartisan provisions such as House Resolution 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, to restore American energy security.
“The majority of Americans believe federal spending has grown out of control,” said the members. “They support a reasonable plan to reduce spending, limit budget increases, and grow our economy.”
Members of the Main Street Caucus said they will continue to urge the President and Leader Schumer to come to the table and negotiate in a bipartisan fashion and find a solution to the twin crises of out of control spending and raising the debt limit.
Read the full letter here:
https://mainstreetcaucus.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/mainstreetcaucus.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/20230512-main-street-caucus-letter-to-president-biden.pdf
Those signing the letter included:
Dusty Johnson, Member of Congress, South Dakota
Stephanie Bice, Member of Congress, Oklahoma
Jen A. Kiggans, Member of Congress, Virginia
Mike Bost, Member of Congress, Illinois,
Bill Johnson, Member of Congress, Ohio,
John S. Duarte, Member of Congress, California
Andy Barr, Member of Congress, Kentucky
Lisa C. McClain, Member of Congress, Michigan
Dan Newhouse, Member of Congress, Washington,
Nick LaLota, Member of Congress, New York
Juan Ciscomani, Member of Congress, Arizona,
Thomas H. Kean, Jr., Member of Congress, New Jersey
Mari Diaz-Balart, Member of Congress, Florida
Mike Flood, Member of Congress, Nebraska
Michael K. Simpson, Member of Congress, Idaho
Mariannette Miller-Weeks, M.D., Member of Congress, Iowa
Bryan Steil, Member of Congress, Wisconsin
Mike Gallagher, Member of Congress, Florida
Aaron Bean, Member of Congress, Florida
Michael V. Lawler, Member of Congress, New York
Andrew R. Garbarino, Member of Congress, New York
Larry Bucshon, M.D., Member of Congress, Indiana
Julia Letlow, Member of Congress, Louisiana
Marcus J. Molinaro, Member of Congress, New York
John H. Rutherford, Member of Congress, Florida
Laurel M. Lee, Member of Congress, Florida
Randy Feenstra, Member of Congress, Iowa
Nicholas A. Langworthy, Member of Congress, New York
Brad Finstad, Member of Congress, Minnesota
Carlos A. Gimenez, Member of Congress, Florida
Derrick Van Orden, Member of Congress, Wisconsin
Dan Crenshaw, Member of Congress, Texas
John R. Curtis, Member of Congress, Utah
Anthony D’Esposito, Member of Congress, New York
Bill Huizenga, Member of Congress, Michigan
Michael Guest, Member of Congress, Mississippi
Carol D. Miller, Member of Congress, West Virginia
Young Kim, Member of Congress, California
Pete Sessions, Member of Congress, Texas
Max L. Miller, Member of Congress, Ohio
Michelle Steel, Member of Congress, California
Guy Reschenthaler, Member of Congress, Pennsylvania
Kelly Armstrong, Member of Congress, North Dakota
Blake D. Moore, Member of Congress, Utah
Daniel Meuser, Member of Congress, Pennsylvania
Michael T. McCaul, Member of Congress, Texas
Pete Stauber- Member of Congress, Minnesota
Nicole Malliotakis, Member of Congress, New York
Erin Houchin- Member of Congress, Indiana
Brandon Williams, Member of Congress, New York
David G. Valadao, Member of Congress, California
Don Bacon, Member of Congress, Nebraska
Michael C. Burgess, Member of Congress, Texas
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this for posting, working from a press release transmitted from the office of U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City. Congresswoman Bice, who serves Oklahoma's Fifth District, is the vice-chair for the caucus. The chairman is Congressman Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, who represents that state's at-large district. Pat included the original letter link, and added to the above text the state each signing Member of Congress represents. He also selected the four photographs used with the story from online sources.
