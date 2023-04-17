Ghost has found his home.
After wandering into the downtown Omni Hotel, apparently without his owner(s), Ghost’s family has been located resulting in a joyous reunion.
The Omni hotel’s employees had conducted a Facebook campaign since Thursday to locate the white dog’s owner, writing that if anyone could come in and provide ownership proof, he would be returned.
“We had an unaccompanied furbaby check in this morning. We need your assistance in finding the owner of this beauty! Please share!"
The pooch was not taken to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter because of the outbreak of canine flu and strep that has afflicted the facility.
Lots of helpful people responded on social media in the interim. The post was liked over 100 times and shared 237 times.
“You should hire this very good boi! He can be your Concierge of Boops and Treatos.” wrote one.
Then this good news happened on Sunday as the dog’s owners came forward:
“Unfortunately, we were unable to capture the moment, but it was filled with joy and tears all around, including the Omni staff," the hotel wrote on social media.
