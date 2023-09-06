Every year, a multitude of studies are conducted that make use of quantifiable metrics to rank driving skills. They often focus on easily measurable statistics, such as the number of drunk drivers, instances of drowsy driving, or unlicensed drivers on the roads.
While these data-driven methods provide valuable insights, they leave out a critical component: the firsthand experiences of those who spend the most time on the roads.
Gunther VW Delray, in a ‘Roadtrippers’ study' (prepared for Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach – California, put Oklahoma's drivers a notch above those in most other states.
The detailed survey can be studied at this link:
https://gunthervwdelray.com/best-worst-drivers.htm
Sooner Steadiness: Scoring 7/10, Oklahoma drivers hover above the national average (6.7), solidifying their place among the country's best motorists. From the bustling streets of Oklahoma City to the quiet stretches of Route 66, drivers exhibit a blend of vigilance and cordiality. The state's frequent encounters with severe weather, from fierce tornadoes to hailstorms, have bred a community of motorists who prioritize safety and are always prepared for sudden shifts in driving conditions. Yet, amidst the potential challenges, there's a palpable sense of camaraderie on the roads. Drivers often display patience, whether waiting for a tractor to pass on a country road or yielding to fellow motorists during the rush hours of Tulsa.
Delray described the diverse driving habits encountered across the United States, sketching them as ranging from “From Road Royalty to Racing Rebels.”
The researcher or researchers, according to the information transmitted form apricot content, "decided to carry out a study to establish where America’s best and worst drivers reside. Instead of basing the study on numbers and statistics alone, they decided to focus on the authentic observations of seasoned roadtrippers.
“These are people who have journeyed across multiple states, experienced varied driving cultures, and encountered countless drivers in a myriad of situations, and have tons of jaw-dropping tales to share. Their experiences, often overlooked in traditional studies, offer an alternative view on driving behaviors across America. They therefore surveyed 3,000 of these regular roadtrippers, asking them to rate the overall driving skills of drivers in each state, on a scale of 1-10 (with 10 = the best driving),revealing some interesting results.”
Every year, a multitude of studies are conducted that make use of quantifiable metrics to rank driving skills. They often focus on easily measurable statistics, such as the number of drunk drivers, instances of drowsy driving, or unlicensed drivers on the roads. While these data-driven methods provide valuable insights, they leave out a critical component: the firsthand experiences of those who spend the most time on the roads. That is precisely the gap the described study sought to address.
Cruising or Bruising? It was revealed that America’s worst drivers reside in Alabama, also known as "the Yellowhammer State."
If you're cruising through Alabama, the study reports, “brace yourself for a rollercoaster of road antics, as Alabamians scored a lowly 5.7/10 (compared to a national average of 6.7). Driving in Alabama is not for the faint-hearted apparently -- expect tailgaters who think they're in a NASCAR race, speedsters who think traffic signs are just decoration, and road escapades that'll have you spilling your coffee and gasping in disbelief. Alabama's highways might offer scenic beauty, but the driving escapades you'll witness are sure to give you more than a few wild tales to tell.”
Desert Diamonds: On the flip side, the highways of Nevada shimmer not just from the desert heat, but from the pure gold standard its drivers. Boasting a lofty score of 7.5/10, they're proving to be America's road royalty. Not only do they keep a hawk-eye on those speed limits, ensuring every mile is traveled safely, but they also master the art of safely crossing over lane. Their alertness? Unmatched. Every mirror check, every turn signal, every gentle press of the brake — it's all a testament to their respect for the road and for their fellow drivers. In Nevada, it's not just about getting from A to B; it's about ensuring everyone enjoys the journey and makes it home safely.
To dig deeper, check out the interactive graphic available online here: https://gunthervwdelray.com/best-worst-drivers.htm
According to the summary from apricot content, these "Roadtrippers" experiences and stories from paint for readers "a vivid picture of America's driving landscape, both the good and the challenging.
Joseph Gunther VW Delray affirmed, in comments sent to The City Sentinel, "Our aim was to go beyond the numbers and understand what driving feels like on American roads. It's a reminder that driving isn't just about skill, but also about culture, respect, and shared responsibility."
Notes: In preparing this post, the job for Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) was made easier thanks to the content sent for the author or authors ‘Delray’ by apricot content (info@apricotcontent.com ). The snail-mail address: 3415 NE 25th Avenue, Portland, Oregon, 97212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.