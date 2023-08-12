UPS drivers are poised to earn on average $170,000 in annual pay and benefits - up from $145,000 - at the end of the new 5-year contract agreement according to the CEO of UPS, Carol Tome'.
As the Teamsters Union starts the process of ratifying the tentative agreement that transpired to avert a massive strike only days before workers hit the picket lines the salaries for full-time and part-time workers were among the details that were up for ratification.
Part-time drivers will be making $25.75 per hour while receiving full health care and pension benefits. Also, workers will now get Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday for the first time in UPS history.
