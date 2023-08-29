First responders worldwide are participating in a weeklong training program for water-rescue in Oklahoma City's RiverSport OKC to learn critical water rescue skills to boost safety in their home areas which include the U.S., and Australia.
The program has a mix of theoretical and practical learning activities, engage in both classroom sessions, and hands on water exercises. Included in the techniques they will learn is the rope curtain, a specific roping and knotting system seldom used outside the United States.
Attendees come from more than 25 agencies to gain access to advanced techniques, but they also get the opportunity to share and learn from each other's diverse experiences in the field. This approach helps prepare them effectively and confidently respond to potential water related emergencies around the world, enhancing global lifesaving efforts.
