The First Americans Museum (FAM) in Oklahoma City has been selected as one of the winners of the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) 2023 ULI Americas Awards for Excellence.
ULI began the Awards for Excellence program in 1979 to recognize superior development efforts in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. Winning projects represent the highest standards of achievement in the land use profession and encompass a wide range of land uses, sizes, investments, and geographic locations.
The winners of the ULI Americas Awards for Excellence become finalists for the 2023 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, competing against projects from the Europe and Asia Pacific regions.
(https://americas.uli.org/programs/awards-competitions/uli-americas-awards-for-excellence/ )
“It is an honor to receive this recognition, which affirms the years of effort our team has put into creating a culturally authentic and meaningful place that honors and connects ancient practices with contemporary design and forward-minded planning. Our commitment to excellence and attention to detail has always been at the forefront of our work, and we are grateful to see it acknowledged in such a meaningful way.” said FAM’s Deputy Director Shoshana Wasserman.
Designing FAM building and landscape architecture relied on years of tribal consultation to ensure form followed function. While the curvilinear configuration feels simplistic and intuitive, it relies on very complex engineering and planning.
According to the FAM release, “This intricate dance between powerful contemporary design and material usage, along with purposeful structural engineering, expresses the importance of the natural rhythm of the seasons, cycles of time and the interwoven relationship between people and the natural environment. No easy feat.
“Visitors arrive in a courtyard honoring the life sustaining elements of earth, water, wind and fire and move symbolically from east to west following the suns path. Passing through the monumental Mesquabuk stone Remembrance Walls into one of the most iconic spaces appropriately named Hall of The People. This structure rises to 110 feet and takes its inspiration from a Wichita Grass Lodge. The Wichita and Affiliated tribes were one of the original inhabitants of this place.
“Looking west from the Hall of The People is the circular FAMmound. This landform is 1,000 feet in diameter, with a spiral path to the top at 90 feet with an incredible view of the Oklahoma River offering a unique perspective of the Olympic rowing activities immediately to the north. From the top of FAMmound, one sees the convergence of Interstates I-35, 1-40 and 1-235 realizing FAM is located at the Crossroads of America.”
According to the press release sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, "FAM represents the best of modern-day architecture combined with the creation of urban greenspace in one of the nations newest and most significant cultural destinations where visitors can experience the collective histories of the thirty nine tribal nations who now call Oklahoma home." The venue's theme is "One Place, many Nations."
Including FAM, 68 projects and programs from across the Americas region were submitted for this year’s ULI competition. From this field, the 13-member jury composed of development, finance, planning, urban design, architecture, and landscape architecture experts selected 20 finalists.
(https://americas.uli.org/americas-awards-for-excellence-finalists-2023/ )
After speaking with the teams behind these projects and visiting all of them, the jury chose the ten winners.
The ten 2023 ULI Americas Awards for Excellence winners are:
● Aegis Living Lake Union – Seattle, Washington
● Aurora Bridge Bioswales – Seattle, Washington
● Cambridge Crossing (CX) – Cambridge, Massachusetts
● First Americans Museum – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
● HomeRise at Mission Bay -- San Francisco, California
● Ironworks – Vancouver, British Columbia, California
● King Open/Cambridge Street Upper Schools & Community Complex -- Cambridge, Massachusetts
● Little Island -- New York City, New York
● University of California Merced, Master Architect 2020 -- Merced, California
● Water Street Tampa -- Tampa, Florida
The public can view the winners, finalists, and submissions at the 2023 ULI Americas Awards for Excellence gallery.
The awards are open to projects and programs in the ULI Americas region that are substantially complete, financially viable, and in stable operation. The program evaluates submissions on overall excellence, including achievements in marketplace acceptance, design, planning, technology, amenities, economic impact, management, community engagement, innovation, and sustainability, among others.
Notes: According to promotional materials, “the mission of the First Americans Museum is to educate the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history, and contributions of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today. The 175,000 square foot facility showcases state-of-the-art exhibitions in history, culture, and art; live public and education programs; a full service restaurant presenting unique Native inspired cuisine; and a museum store featuring one-of-a-kind hand-made items created by Oklahoma’s premier Native American artists.” Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this story for posting, working with a press release transmitted from Kennedy Sepulvado, a Communications Specialist with FAM. McGuigan has covered tribal issues regularly since 1990. He is a past winner of the Diversity News award from the Society of Professional Journalists -- Oklahoma Pro Chapter. Visit city-sentinel.com to access The City Sentinel’s past coverage of tribal issues and of the First Americans Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.