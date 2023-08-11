Farmers Almanac is making its annual prediction of what the winter will be like in Oklahoma for this season.
The Almanac predicts Oklahoma will be unseasonably cold, and maybe even worse. The extended weather forecasts calling for some blizzard conditions with blowing snow over northern New England, the north central states, and northern and central areas of New Mexico and Oklahoma and even Arkansas.
The last time Oklahoma had a blizzard was in 2011 when Tulsa was blasted by 14 inches of snowfall over just two days from January 31st to February 1st. That was the most snowfall ever recorded in Tulsa from a single snowfall. In that storm northeast Oklahoma got up to 21 inches of snow and winds of 40 miles per hour, and windchills of -6 degrees.
The chances of having a white Christmas remain very low in Oklahoma but the cold temperatures will keep some in the southern states bundled up.
The Almanac claims that its forecasts are 80% to 85% accurate and follow a time tested proprietary formula over two centuries. However, the University of Illinois disagrees, saying that the Almanac is more likely about 52% accurate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.