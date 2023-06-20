Oklahoma City –- Celebrate the longest day of the year on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 with First American dancing, cultural demonstrations and reflections.
A press release from the First Americans Museum (FAM) related, "The solstice invites us to honor traditional teachings, remember our ancestors and celebrate life. In the eight o’clock hour, we will observe the solstice sun as it sets at the peak of the FAM Mound. Photography is encouraged. Doors open to the public at 6 p.m. weather permitting."
"The summer solstice is important not to just the 39 tribal nations in Oklahoma, but to cultures across the globe," said Learning and Community Engagement Director Adrienne Lalli Hills (Wyandotte).
“ All are welcome to attend the Summer Solstice Celebration and reflect on the changing of the seasons.”
The event will feature traditional summer dwellings and structures in the FAM Festival Plaza.
The dwellings -- Southeastern Arbor, Chickasaw Toompalli Chokka, Wichita Grass House replica, Plains Tipi and Potawatomi Wigwam -- will remain on view to visitors through Saturday, June 24.
Guest speakers will share the cultural significance and importance of each dwelling.
"We are honored to work with tribal nations to host customary summer dwellings in the Festival Plaza.
"Visitors will learn how our ancestors kept cool during hot summer months and appreciate that these dwellings are still culturally significant today,” Hills said.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. Food trucks will be onsite to provide delicious meal options.
Prohibited items include outside food and drink other than water, canopies or tents, pets, fireworks and weapons. FAM is a smoke-free campus.
Museum officials noted that the museum galleries, FAMstore and Thirty Nine Restaurant will be closed during this event. In the event of inclement weather or wet conditions, this celebration will be canceled.
Since its opening in September 2021, FAM has become one Oklahoma's most significant destinations for travelers, and for "staycations" enjoyed by loal and regional residents.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/first-americans-museum-grand-opening-set-for-september-18-and-19/article_0800e3d7-7209-5773-ab8a-4c89667ae7fc.html)
Two sustainable and cultural tourism initiatives in the United States and one in Ecuador garnered recognition last year in the 2022 SATW Phoenix Awards.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/institutes/first-americans-museum-honored-with-travel-award/article_2321fbea-4131-11ed-8e3f-c39798d3d8d9.html )
A few weeks ago, FAM became one of the first museums in the United States to install restroom equipment to make the museum more accessible for persons need additional accessibility.
“We are happy to add this amenity to accommodate and welcome more of our community to FAM,” said James Pepper Henry, director and CEO of FAM at the time.
"FAM is now one of three museums in Oklahoma to have a universal adult changing table, and one of 20 across the country. In year two, we continue to learn about the needs of many of our guests and are always striving to improve the visitor experience”, said Shoshana Wasserman, deputy director, in comments on the day the announcement was made.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/first-americans-museum-fam-installs-universal-adult-changing-table/article_b32b1094-015e-11ee-9e5a-1b8eb5774deb.html )
Readers are encouraged to visit city-sentinel.com to search for past reporting about the First Americans Museum.
Notes: The mission of First Americans Museum (FAM) is to educate the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history, and contributions of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today. The 175,000 square foot facility showcases state-of-the-art exhibitions in history, culture, and art; live public and education programs; a full-service restaurant presenting unique Native inspired cuisine; and a museum store featuring one-of-a-kind hand-made items created by Oklahoma’s premier Native American artists. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel - Oklahoma City prepared this story for posting, adapting and expanding it from a press release sent from the museum.
