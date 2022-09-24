OKLAHOMA CITY - Join the Oklahoma Innocence Project (OKIP) on Friday, September 30, from 7 – 9 p.m., as they recognize the annual Wrongful Conviction Day. This year's event, to be held at the Skirvin Hotel, 1 Park Avenue, in downtown Oklahoma City, will feature keynote speaker retired NFL linebacker, advocate and exoneree Brian Banks.
KOCO News Anchor Jason Hackett will be Master of Ceremonies.
International Wrongful Conviction Day, celebrated on October 2 each year, is a day to raise awareness of the causes and remedies of wrongful conviction and to recognize the tremendous personal, social, and emotional costs of wrongful conviction for innocent people and their families.
Wrongful Conviction Day began as an effort of the Innocence Network, an affiliation of organizations dedicated to providing pro-bono legal and investigative services to individuals seeking to prove innocence of crimes for which they have been convicted, working to redress the causes of wrongful convictions, and supporting the exonerated after they are freed.
In the summer of 2002, aged 16, Banks was arrested and charged after he was falsely accused of rape. He was expelled from Long Beach Polytechnic High School right after being taken into custody and placed at Juvenile Hall.
After serving over five years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, on Thursday, May 24, 2012, with the help of the California Innocence Project (CIP), Judge Mark C. Kim of the Los Angeles Superior Court reversed Banks’ conviction.
Following the hearing, CIP Director Justin Brooks, in speaking to the press, asked NFL teams to give Brian Banks a chance at football again. “After Brian was exonerated, it was important for me to try and get him somewhat back to his dreams,” Brooks said.
Brian Banks soon signed with the Las Vegas Locomotives of the UFL, and in 2013 with the Atlanta Falcons. Following the 2013 season, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hired Brian Banks to work in the NFL’s Department of Operations. Eventually, he resigned to pursue public speaking opportunities to raise awareness of his wrongful conviction and to help others in the same situation.
“If it wasn’t for the California Innocence Project I wouldn’t have played football, I’d still be a convicted sex offender,” Banks said.
In 2017, filming began on a movie about Brian’s story. The feature film, Brian Banks, stars Greg Kinnear as Justin Brooks, Aldis Hodge as Banks, and Tiffany Dupont as CIP Attorney Alissa Bjerkhoel. Directed by Tom Shadyac, actors Sherri Shepherd, Morgan Freeman, and Melanie Liburd also star.
"We are so happy to welcome our exonerees, students and community in celebrating Wrongful Conviction Day in person this year,” said Cheryl Burns, OK Innocence Operations Manager. “We have put together an awesome program with our keynote speaker, Brian Banks, an exoneree himself. His story is amazing and inspirational.”
The event will feature a silent auction, which will include two VIP Floor Seats, Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks, January 25, 2023 and Dinner for 2 at Courtside Club or Pub; a pair of Russell Westbrook/Jordan collaboration basketball shoes; and a NIKE NOCTA EYBL Giftbox, exclusively given to the most elite basketball players in the U.S., which is the result of the collaborative efforts of Drake and Nike that dropped earlier this year.
“We have beautiful artwork from local artist as well as gift certificates from local vendors,” Burns added.
The Oklahoma Innocence Project, part of the Oklahoma City University School of Law, is dedicated to identifying and remedying cases of wrongful convictions in Oklahoma. Bringing together OCU Law students to work with attorneys and the director, OKIP pursues only cases in which there is credible evidence of factual innocence.
To RSVP for this ticketed dinner event, click here. For more information, contact Cheryl Burns at caburns1@okcu.edu. Tickets and sponsorships available from $100 to $5,000.
For sponsorships, guest’s names should be provided to Ms. Burns. Simply enter "guest" in the registration form for unknown guests' names. Must have all guest names prior event.
