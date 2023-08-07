Students can now take advantage of free public transportation as EMBARK is expanding its haul pass program that offers Oklahomans who are 18 and under free fare.
Students will receive free rides on all fixed-route buses and the OKC streetcar. EMBARK is very excited to expand the program to help OKC youth travel around the city.
The Haul Pass has been around for a decade originally only for High School students, but now anyone under he age of 18 can get free transportation in the OKC service area.
EMBARK spokesperson Cody Boyd said, " it not explicitly only for students who are enrolled we know that there are young people up to age 18 who live in a lot of different types of situations...whether its getting to school, getting some of type of educational program, getting to work, you know, connection with health services, employment services, whatever else young people are needing to get to because obviously, the cost of a vehicle ownership continues to grow,"
To get a haul pass applicants aged 12 to 18 must have proof of age and a photo of themselves. The program aims to give youth independence and mobility
Visit Haul Pass Program - EMBARK (embarkok.com) to sign up.
