Changes that have come to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority may mean a loss of millions of dollars to the state. Instead of paying tolls on the roads a camera now scans your plate and then sends you a bill.
The problem for OTA is that they cannot send a bill if they don't have an address in the system connected to the vehicles license plate. The reason for the changes are to reduce accidents on the Turnpike.
Plate Pay is significantly higher than the utilization of a Pike Pass.
OTS is seeing a lack of registration from cars and some members of small Indian Tribes who aren't in the system may already owe hundreds of dollars. Deputy Director at OTA Joe Eschelle said, " there's a top ten list that we produced a couple of weeks ago, and that top ten list had ten people who all owed between $600 and $700."
OTA says that usually license plates will register from the camera, but certain tribal plates aren't being seen in the system.
Public Information Officer for ODOT Lori Shearer-Salim said, " we don't have a way to look up their tag and send the registered owner of the vehicle an invoice."
If you need to check to see if you have a balance for tolls from turnpikes" go to platepay.com and check pay invoice. we up get to that screen for guest payment, there's a place for you to put your license plate number and who the issuer was if its a state tag or tribal," said Shearer Salim.
From that point any balances you have will show up. Echelle said, " we're going to try to work with the tribes. This isn't the tribe's fault. These are individuals that are doing this. And this is our problem that we have created by going to plate pay...if you're using a service, you know that you're supposed to pay, this is something that is not going away."
Shearer-Salim added, "people pretty much know when they're on a turnpike. Were just encouraging them to, you know, pay essentially their utility fee."
If you see a high bill in your account, you can call customer service who will work with you to pay the bill.
Links to related stories:
OTA increases toll between OKC and Tulsa, Plate Pay is on the way. | News | city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) Probe! | Community | city-sentinel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.