OKLAHOMA CITY(May 23, 2023) – Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership will honor four business and civic leaders for their outstanding contributions to the downtown community at the 36th annual Dean A. McGee Awards on Wednesday, June 7, in the First National Center Ballroom.
Gary Brooks, will receive the Dean A. McGee Award for his lifetime contributions to downtown; the Stanley Draper Award will be presented to Wiley Williams for his efforts in community excellence; Charles Nicholas (posthumous) will receive the Neal Horton Award for revitalization of downtown; and Jane Jenkins will receive the President’s Award for her exceptional service to downtown.
The 2023 Dean A. McGee Awards is a black-tie event that begins with a reception at 6:00 p.m., followed by a dinner and awards program at 7:00 p.m., and an After-Party in The Library of Distilled Spirits. The 2023 event co-chairs are former Mayor Mick Cornett and Marva Ellard, owner of Sieber Holdings. Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership President and CEO Jennifer Nakayama will present the State of Downtown address.
“This year’s honorees exemplify the spirit of the leaders for whom the awards are named, Dean McGee, Stanley Draper and Neal Horton,” said co-chair Cornett. “The achievements of this year’s honorees will significantly contribute to a downtown being a place for future generations to live, work, play and raise a family.”
Co-chair Ellard added, “The leaders we honor this year have helped shape and mold today’s downtown for all of Oklahoma City to enjoy. Whether a person lives, works or is visiting downtown, you can see their mark on making the greater downtown area an exciting core to our city.”
The Dean A. McGee Award recognizes individuals for a lifetime of contributions, ensuring that Oklahoma City has a strong, energetic core. The award is named after Dean A. McGee, an Oklahoma City business leader who led efforts to construct the Myriad Gardens and was passionate about developing downtown as a gathering place for future generations.
Gary Brooks, the 2023 Dean A. McGee Award recipient, demonstrated sheer tenacity to preserve downtown’s first skyscraper built in 1931. In January 2017, Brooks and partner Charlie Nicholas acquired and developed the 1.1 million square foot high-rise First National Center into 193 downtown apartments, 146 hotel rooms, 600-space parking garage and 20,000 square feet of retail, including fine-dining restaurants. The transformed First National opened in March 2022, where he resides with his wife. Previously, Brooks and his company Cornerstone Development founded in 2008 invested, purchased and developed many commercial and residential real estate properties in under-utilized and depressed downtown areas.
The Stanley Draper Award is presented to an outstanding nonprofit staff member, volunteer or non-elected government employee who has made an enduring impact on downtown. The award is named after city visionary Stanley Draper who inspired everyone to dream impossible dreams and was known as the country’s greatest “city builder.”
Wiley Williams, the 2023 Stanley Draper Award honoree, represented public service with a work ethic that does not know the word “no,” for the purpose of moving a city forward. As Assistant Municipal Counselor for the City of Oklahoma City, Williams was involved in dozens of economic development projects to enhance the city for future generations. Most notably were the redevelopment of the historic First National Center built in 1931 and negotiations with securing the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team. He began his career with the City of Oklahoma City in 1994.
The Neal Horton Award is presented to a visionary who sparks a renaissance in a downtown area. It is named after Neal Horton, who dreamed of revitalizing the decaying red brick warehouses east of downtown into an entertainment, dining and retail district, known today as Bricktown.
Charles Nicholas (posthumous), the 2023 Neal Horton Award honoree, founded and owned the company behind the redevelopment of the First National Center, downtown’s most prominent historical 33-story skyscraper. His passion and dedication to preserving this important piece of downtown history was instrumental in today’s success of the First National Center. As he cherished each day when he was able to better communities with his loved ones, he has similarly bettered downtown for the many Oklahoma City families who cherished the First National Center for generations and will pass on this family tradition to future generations. His sons Alex and Colin will accept the award on his behalf.
The President’s Award is presented to an association or individual recipient who made a significant positive impact in the downtown area beyond the criteria for the three other award categories. This award is presented on a case-by-case basis, and is not an annual award.
Jane Jenkins, the 2023 President’s Award honoree, developed a strong non-profit organization to ensure the greater downtown area flourishes for businesses, residents and visitors. As the previous President and CEO of Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership for 14 years, Jenkins stabilized and grew the organization from a three-person staff to 12 urban place management professionals who are focused on each aspect of downtown, including a proper balance among commercial, residential, retail, green space and entertainment, and launched the Green Team to keep downtown safe, clean and a welcoming place to work, live and visit. She now leads Jane Jenkins Resources, a program development firm.
Presented by Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership, tickets to the Dean A. McGee Awards are available to the public. Advance reservations are required and may be made by calling (405) 235-3500 or emailing Phi@DowntownOKC.com. Individual tickets are $350 and a special pricing for Emerging Leaders under the age of 40 is $500 for two people. Corporate tables and sponsorships are also available.
This event benefits Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership’s 501(c)(3) organization, Downtown Oklahoma City Initiatives, which funds public art and other downtown improvement projects. For additional information about Downtown Oklahoma City and the Dean A. McGee Awards, visit www.DowntownOKC.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
