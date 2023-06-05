To keep 911 phone lines clear for people experiencing life-threatening emergencies, the City of Oklahoma City asks residents not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks.
“Complaints about fireworks overload 911 phone lines and can keep people experiencing an emergency from quickly connecting with a dispatcher,” said Fire Chief Richard Kelley.
Residents should call 911 if someone is injured by a firework or if fireworks cause a fire.
Residents who know the address of the people launching fireworks can report the violation in the following ways:
Call: Fireworks Hotline - (405) 297-2222 between June 30 – July 6 (an address is required to report a violation)
Online: okc.gov/action
Email: action.center@okc.gov
City’s mobile app: OKC Connect
Text: (405) 252-1053
The City will follow up on complaints.
It’s illegal to buy, sell or use fireworks in the City of Oklahoma City. Sparklers, snakes, bottle rockets and all other popular fireworks are included in the ban, which applies to all private and public property in Oklahoma City, including parks, lakes and areas along the Oklahoma River.
“Fireworks are a serious safety hazard to people and property and should be left to professional shows,” added Chief Kelley.
Violators of the City’s fireworks ordinances are subject to a fine of $500, confiscation of fireworks and a possible jail sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.