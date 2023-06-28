As Medicaid changes continue, Delta Dental of Oklahoma (DDOK) and its Foundation are helping Oklahoma City residents access critical oral healthcare resources, regardless of their insurance coverage status.
According to a press release from Delta Dental, "Estimates show that 300,000 Oklahomans will lose coverage by the time SoonerCare renewal reviews are complete."
The company release asserts, "This estimate, in addition to the existing 600,000 uninsured Oklahomans, means nearly a quarter of the state’s population will lack coverage and accessibility to necessary health and dental care."
(https://www.okoha.com/OHA/Health_Care_Issues/Uninsured/OHA/Uninsured/Uninsured.aspx?hkey=a1684a2f-a786-4e27-bdcf-12fc4b0549e9 )
John Gladden, president and CEO at Delta Dental, says, "[O]ur mission at Delta Dental of Oklahoma is to advance the oral health of all Oklahomans –- including those who do not have dental insurance.
“Our Foundation has a number of resources available to ensure Oklahoma City residents have access to compassionate, quality care.”
The DDOK Foundation maintains the Resource for Dental Care Guide, a directory of free and low-cost dental clinics and programs across the state that provide critical services.
The Guide includes several clinics located in the Oklahoma City metro and covers important information, the release said, “like cost structures, offered services, hours of availability and more that patients can utilize to find the clinic that best fits their individual needs.:
Additionally, Delta Dental’s Helpline connects patients with experienced Dental Care Navigators dedicated to assisting low-income, under-insured or uninsured patients.
The navigators help guide individuals through dental referral and care systems to connect them to available resources. Delta Dental of Oklahoma also has an Urgent Care Fund available to provide financial assistance to qualifying uninsured patients. Oklahomans in need are encouraged to call the Helpline at (405) 607-4747 to speak to a Dental Care Navigator and determine eligibility for financial assistance.
“Every Oklahoman deserves access to the dental care needed to live a healthy, productive life,” said Terrisa Singleton, director at the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation.
“Our comprehensive dental care resources are just a few of the ways we empower patients to take control of their oral health and help those who need it the most.”
Notes: According to its promotional materials, Delta Dental of Oklahoma -- for 50 years, "the leading provider of dental benefits in the state, has prioritized and advanced the oral health of millions of Oklahomans. Delta Dental of Oklahoma (DDOK) serves more than one million eligible members and more than 9,100 Oklahoma-headquartered companies. Delta Dental of Oklahoma offers Individual and Family benefit plans designed to meet the needs of Oklahomans outside the workplace. For more information, visit https://deltadentalok.org/indy/ . The Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation (DDOK -- http://ddokfoundation.org/ ) established its Foundation in 1998 to advance the company's not-for-profit mission to improve the oral health of all Oklahomans. In addition to its free dental care resources, the charitable organization provides grants and funds to free and low-cost clinics, awards scholarships to dental students and proactively educates thousands of elementary children from across the state about proper oral hygiene and dental disease prevention. The Foundation is celebrating its Twenty-Fifth anniversary later this year. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel adapted this press release for posting, working with material provided by Kate Krodel of the Gooden Group, a public relations firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.