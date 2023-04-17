David’s Bridal, the nation’s largest bridal retailer, filed for bankruptcy Sunday, the second time in five years.
The company operates two Oklahoma stores: one in Oklahoma City’s Memorial Square 13740 N Pennsylvania and another in Tulsa’s Mingo Marketplace, 10123 E 71st Street.
The privately owned company was forced to file Chapter 11 in the midst of a process to find a buyer willing to continue to operate the bridal chain.
The company assured the public that stores will continue to serve customers. However it is uncertain how that would be accomplished with the 9,000 layoffs it announced several days ago.
If it can’t find a buyer, it will begin a wind-down of its operations with the help of liquidation firm Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC, according to a filing by David’s Bridal CEO James Marcum.
David's Bridal LLC said it would shut down all of its stores if it doesn't quickly find a buyer for the business.
David’s Bridal employs more than 11,000 people. It supplies wedding gowns to one out of every four brides in the U.S.
The Conshohocken, Pa.-based retailer sells its wedding apparel at nearly 300 stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and franchise stores.
