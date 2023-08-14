The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic upended business in numerous ways when it struck the U.S. at the beginning of 2020 sparking safety regulations that shut down many stores and restaurants.
When allowed to reopen many could only do so with limited capacity. Barber shops and salons were closed for a longer period of time because they were considered non-essential businesses.
As a result many American were able to save money; stimulus payments began reaching bank accounts starting in March 2020 with a third round in March 2021 enabling many to improve their household finances by increasing savings and paying down debts.
But, as businesses closed a large number of people experienced financial difficulties due to layoffs and furloughs. State and Federal governments began to to offer additional types of relief such as forbearances on several types of loans like the student loan forbearance that extended over 3 years.
Many auto loan lenders provided some type of relief that allowed people to skip loan payments and bump them to the end of the loan. Auto loans saw a nearly 7% decrease in in loan balances in Q4 in 2019 to a low less than 5% in Q 4 of 2021.
The period had an impact on credit scores around the country with an average credit score in the west increasing by nearly 1.9% and Experian reported that millennials benefitted the most with an increase of 19 points between 2019 and 2022.
The data used for these reports was from Experian and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. The following is a summary of the data for Oklahoma:
- Percentage change in average credit score (2019-2022): +1.6%
- Total change in average credit score (2019-2022): +11
- Average credit score in 2022: 693
- Average credit score in 2019: 682
- Average household debt to income ratio (2022): 1.345
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.