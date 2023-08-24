Bergen Real Estate LLC is offering a 77-acre plot of land for free for the county to build its new jail on.
The free land is located at 9420 N Kelley Ave and is also near Harding Charter Preparatory High School.
Bergen is a Norman-based company that consists of restaurants, agricultural, energy, land management, investments and sustainable resource development projects.
Bergen's philosophy on living and work is to work as if no one is coming while developing and improving our communities our planet and our profit.
The offer brings to seven the number of potential sites.
