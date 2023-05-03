State leaders are going to be scrutinizing an I-35 corridor South of Oklahoma City that has been the site of several deadly traffic accidents.
The Transportation Committee announced a new review committee to see if the corridor could be improved.
Commissioner T.W. Shannon said that it is a major corridor for both commerce and recreation. And there are too many wrecks.
The wrecks have been occurring all the way from the Texas border to the Oklahoma City area, said Bobby Stem, Executive Director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors.
In April, law enforcement responded to a crash that claimed the lives of two people and involved five semi-trucks.
