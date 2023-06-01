The Cherokee Nations General Election is Saturday, June 3, and the race for principal chief has had lawsuits, disagreements over health care, and questions about financial decisions.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr is the incumbent elected in 2019 and is looking for another 4-year term as three candidates running against him have axes to grind with the administration. Cherokee Nation citizens will also be electing the deputy chief who sometimes run together on the same ticket and citizens vote on each proposition separately.
Challenging Hoskin Jr. is Cara Cowan and David Walkingstick who are campaigning as a team against Hoskin Jr. then two principal chief candidates Wes Nofire and David Cornsilk who are running their campaigns separately.
In the final weeks of his campaign, Hoskin Jr. has separated himself against a familiar political foe Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt who claimed that over half of the Cherokee votes come from California. Still is frequently at odds not only with the Cherokee Nation but also with the other 38 tribal nations within the borders of Oklahoma.
Stitt, who has never voted in a Cherokee election but is an enrolled member said he would not be endorsing Hoskin Jr. after Hoskin Jr. endorsed Stitt’s opponent in the race for Governor of Oklahoma. Stitt mentioned Hoskin Jr’s opponents Cowan, Watts, and Nofire by calling Nofire a “great Oklahoman”, and a “good guy”.
There remains a considerable amount of Angst between Stitt and Hoskin Jr. over his endorsement of Stitt’s opponent in the 2022 election.
“The Cherokee people need a leader right now more than ever that leads with love.” Nofire said, “I’ve heard firsthand, or the empty promises and unmet needs to our elders in an unsustainable future for our children.”
Nofires’ aim is to make the Cherokee Nation self-sustainable, so they won’t have to rely on federal funds anymore. In February 2022 Nofire filed a lawsuit against Hoskin Jr. and the Tribal Counsel challenging the Compensation Act which amended the powers and practices of the Citizen Committee on Compensation and relinquished the tribal counsel’s authority to reject proposed salary adjustments for elected officials.
Cara Cowan and David Walkingstick
The two running mates kicked off their campaign last February promoting education, government transparency, and health care. Cowan said, “Why am I excited about serving the Cherokee Nation as the next chief? Because we must restore a priority focus on our Cherokees, on our Cherokee families.” She also said, “We can see by the actions of the current administration and the last 12 years of those in leadership that our Cherokees have not been put as a priority in our own nation.”
David Cornsilk
A former editor of the Cherokee Observer and Stillwell Times is running solo for principal chief and says, “I believe that the Cherokee Nation has been derailed…. I do not think that there are very many good things that have happened in the Cherokee Nation. I’m not saying there are terrible things that have gone on, but there are things that have happened that I believe the Cherokee people need to know about.”
Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was elected in June 2019 with 57. %% of the votes cast. He served as the secretary of state to Principal Chief Bill John Baker, and a tribal council member before becoming principal chief. Hoskin Jr. says, “Apart from my role as a father, husband, grandfather, serving as chief of the Cherokee Nation is the most important thing I do.”
Cherokee voters can vote early or drop off absentee ballots at the Election Commission office in Tahlequah between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through June 1st.
