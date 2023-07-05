Browns Bakery will be back

Browns Bakery is not finished yet and will live on in another location. The 77-year-old bakery's story is not over as previously thought.
Manager for Browns Bakery Brenda Martindale said her brother is going to keep the business alive. She says, "We were all going to retire, but my brother decided he's going to carry on...he is going to take a little time off, and he's going to find another location and he's going to open back up."
The bakery is going to close the doors at its current location at 1100 North Walker on July 8th and has been open since 1946.
The bakery has been flooded with orders the past few weeks often selling out in as little as two hours after opening in the morning.
Browns encourages customers to come early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.