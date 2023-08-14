Oklahoma City -- As he continues his intensive pace of meetings with people who live in Eastern Oklahoma, Josh Brecheen has told The City Sentinel his constituents have a range of concerns about public policy issues and the federal government.
These include were are not limited to these: "Inflation driven by overspending, the moral rot in our culture, the Biden border crisis, and the government dependency culture."
In wake of the controversial (hereabouts and elsewhere) series of indictments of former President Donald Trump, Brecheen will likely get early on matters touching election integrity, the "weaponization" of federal powers against conservative groups, persons and beliefs, and intensifying tensions around the world.
Brecheen said, in an exclusive interview, “The solutions to America’s problems will not be easy. It will take politicians in Washington who are willing to put the interests of the country ahead of their own self-interest.
“It will also take our country returning to the principles of biblical morality. As you have often noted in your articles, John Adams famously said, ‘Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.’
“Politics is downstream of culture and it is up to all of us to be a part of the solution as watchmen on the wall, speaking truthfully, and taking actions that correspond to truth.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-congressman-josh-brecheen-is-a-man-on-a-mission-lifting-up-his-constituents-values/article_813c73ce-39fe-11ee-9318-1b0c87b2e02c.html )
Here is the schedule for the initial round of meetings scheduled by the Republican from Coalgate, Oklahoma:
Monday, August 14:
8 - 9 a.m., Talihina Town Hall, Talihina Chamber of Commerce, 201 First Street, Talihina, Oklahoma, 74571;
10 - 11 a.m., Heavener Town Hall, Heavener City Hall, 103 East Avenue B, Heavener, Oklahoma, 74937;
Noon to - 1 p.m., Panama Town Hall, Panama City Hall, 404 North Kentucky Avenue, Panama, Oklahoma, 74951;
2-3 p.m., Pocola Town Hall, Pocola City Hall, 204 South Pocola Boulevard, Pocola, Oklahoma, 74902; and
5 - 6 p.m., Stigler Town Hall, Twin Lakes Inn, Meeting Room, 1810 E. Main, Stigler, Oklahoma, 74462.
Then, Tuesday, August 15:
8 - 9 a.m., Commerce Town Hall, Commerce City Hall, 618 Commerce Ave, Commerce, Oklahoma, 74339; 10 - 11 a.m.
Fairland Town Hall, Fairland Senior Citizens Center, 541 N. Main Street Fairland, Oklahoma, 74343; 2 - 3 p.m. Salina Town Hall, 321 W. Ferry St. Salina, Oklahoma 74365;
and
4 - 5 p.m., and Adair Town Hall, Adair Community Center, 533 East Main Street, Adair, Oklahoma, 74330.
Elected last November, Brecheen has garnered national attention for his leadership on issues touching his constituents.
