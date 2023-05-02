A suspicious package was found outside Othello's restaurant in Edmond near west main street and south Broadway and authorities have cleared the area.
The package was found in a backpack left unattended according to police.
The bomb squad unit was sent to investigate the package no other details have been revealed as this is a developing story
