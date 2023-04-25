Federal disaster assistance has been made available by President Biden to aid those in Pottawatomie and McClain Counties. Last week the area received heavy damage in a tornado outbreak that at last estimate damaged over 2,000 homes.
Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer told the City Sentinel, "It's quiet a drawn-out process...they have to meet a threshold for a state emergency declaration it allows for competitive bidding if they have to buy something" which has already happened.
The state emergency declaration allows the state to provide resources for recovery as does the federal declaration which also helps tribal, eligible local governments and certain private and nonprofit organizations.
Oklahoma Senator Shane Jett issued a statement as well in appreciation of the White House's swift approval of this critical assistance for Shawnee and surrounding areas. Jett went on to say, "I strongly encourage local residents who sustained damage to apply for this disaster aid as soon as possible".
Individuals and business owners who had losses in the designated areas can begin applying now by registering online at www.Disasterassistance.gov. or call 1-800-621-3362. Applicants can also use the FEMA app.
