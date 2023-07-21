A major disaster declaration was approved by President Biden on July 20th for severe storms that produced tornadoes, straight-line winds in April. This means that public assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local government.
The counties under the new declaration are:
- Beaver
- Cimarron
- Commanche
- Cotton
- Craig
- Creek
- Delaware
- Harper
- Jefferson
- Love
- Major
- Mayes
- McCurtain
- Payne
- Pushmataha
- Rogers
- Stephens
- Tulsa and
- Woodward
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Additional designations may be made later if results of more assessment deem damage falls under the guidelines.
The Federal Coordination Officer for the areas affected is Adam D. Burpee
