It was about this time last year when beef prices started to spike and then it was the price of fuel to blame. Then the 2022 drought dried crops up so there was no grass or hay to feed the cattle the same thing happened in the 2011 drought.
As the market flooded with beef prices came down to near norm. But now the reason beef prices are climbing is the lack of cattle. There is smaller supply to meet demand and the supply index now shows supply of cattle the lowest this century.
The latest USDA report shows that in 2000 the country was setting on 107 million heard of cattle but today, in 2023 were are 95 million. That accounts for total cows, bulls, and dairy livestock.
Only about one-third of that 95 million will be processed into beef products such as ground beef, steaks, brisket, and other beef products.
