Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has taken an aggressive new step further to undermine Governor Kevin Stitt’s power to negotiate compacts with the state’s tribal nations, reports Michael McNutt in a story for NonDoc.com, an online news service based in Oklahoma City.
In June, Drummond wrote a letter to Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, to “humbly invite the Legislature’s entreaty that this office assume the defense of Oklahoma’s interests in the Cherokee Nation lawsuit and bring it to an expeditious end.”
In his missive, Drummond asserted Stitt’s actions in negotiating compacts with “tribal communities” was itself “illegal.”
McCall was somewhat reserved in his response, not explicitly requesting Drummond to undercut the chief executive, but indicating he was supportive of the A.G.’s legal intentions.
McNutt reported about the June letter in a story last week.
(https://nondoc.com/2023/07/07/drummond-compact-lawsuit-letter-to-legislature/ )
His story included a statement from Abegail Cave, Stitt's (recently hired) communications director:
“The lawsuit filed by the larger tribes lists Gov. Stitt as a defendant alongside the tribes with whom he negotiated and the Department of Interior. The attorney general has no legal right to represent the governor in this matter. Gentner Drummond is not Kevin Stitt’s lawyer.”
Stitt in 2020 negotiated compacts with four of the state’s smaller tribes – the Comanche Nation, the Otoe-Missouria, the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/gov-kevin-stitt-s-letter-to-legislative-leaders-defending-his-comanche-and-otoe-missouria-compacts/article_bcd31e21-9855-506f-bcc8-3ac60dd5731f.html )
Stitt’s negotiated compacts were approved at the federal level, but remain under legal attack from the powerful Cherokee, the Chickasaw, the Choctaw and the Citizen Potawatomi nations.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/analyzing-the-start-of-a-new-era-federal-government-greenlights-oklahoma-gaming-compacts-for-comanche/article_307664c5-003c-5f09-a509-99991d5bb1fe.html )
That case is pending in a Washington, D.C. court.
The escalation in bad relations between Stitt and Drummond comes as the governor seeks to sustain his veto of legislation that would shift (for at least a year) compact negotiation authority from the governor’s office to the Legislature.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/oklahoma-governor-kevin-stitt-vetoes-two-bills-relating-to-tribal-compacts-as-a-circumvention-of/article_c8cc5d1c-00a1-11ee-a8eb-1736995521ea.html )
The House already overrode the governor’s veto, but a first attempt to override in the state Senate fell one vote short. Senate leadership has said an override will be be attempted in late July.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/oklahoma-state-senate-sustains-stitt-veto-on-tribal-compacts----for-now/article_702e71a6-150d-11ee-b4bf-a7f420d3f2f0.html )
State Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has pointed out that the governor of Oklahoma is authorized to negotiate compacts, not the Legislature: “We cannot just ignore the statute that grants the governor this authority."
Earlier this year, Dahm was elected chairman of the State Republican Party.
Editor’s Note: Pat’s report appeared in the recently published July 2023 print edition of City Sentinel-Tulsa. It is slightly revised and expanded here, with several online references added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.