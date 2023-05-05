OKLAHOMA CITY – Breaking news on Friday afternoon, May 5, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a brief ruling blocking the execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip. Glossip's execution date will be delayed while his court challenges continue.
With Supreme Court judge Neil Gorsuch recusing himself, the other eight members of the high court voted unanimously to grant a stay for Richard Glossip.
In the meantime, on Tuesday, May 9, Dr. Phil McGraw and Oklahoma lawmakers will hold a Justice Rally for Richard Glossip and a press conference at the State Capitol.
In addition to Dr. Phil, speakers will include Rep. Kevin McDugle (R-Broken Arrow), Rep. Justin Humphrey (R-Felt), Glossip attorney Don Knight, and Sister Helen Prejean.
The Rally for Justice will take placeat 10 a.m. on the South Capitol steps (weather permitting). The rally will be moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda if necessary.
The Press Conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Oklahoma House of Representatives’ Press Room, G-5 (Ground Floor, Room #5).
Dr. Phil, who is from Oklahoma, previously interviewed Glossip on his TV show and has followed his innocence case closely and will stand with others in support of Richard Glossip.
Susan Sarandon, who portrayed Sister Helen Prejean in the award winning movie “Dead Man Walking,” have also appeared on the show along with Sister Helen Prejean and Glossip’s attorney, Don Knight to discuss the case.
A man with no criminal history or history of misconduct in prison, Glossip has been on death row for 25 years. By his own admission, Justin Sneed is the undisputed and self-admitted killer of Mr. Barry Van Treese. Sneed, lied on the stand and took a deal to avoid the death penalty by falsely implicating Glossip in the crime.
Two independent investigations – one initiated by Rep. McDugle and performed by the international law firm Reed Smith, the second review, ordered by AG Gentner Drummond, was led by prosecutor Rex Duncan - both found multiple errors that cast serious doubts on the reliability of Glossip’s conviction.
As a result, Drummond called for Glossip’s conviction to be set aside and that he be given a new trial. In addition, sixty-two Oklahoma legislators including at least 45 death penalty-supporting Republicans agree that he deserves another hearing.
The State now admits that Glossip did not receive a fair trial.
On April 26, attorneys for Mr. Glossip filed an Unopposed Application for Stay of Execution with the U.S. Supreme Court. On May 1, Attorney General Drummond filed a Response in support of Richard Glossip’s Stay of Execution application at the U.S. Supreme Court. In that Response, Oklahoma is represented by Paul Clement, the former U.S. Solicitor General appointed by George W. Bush.
Glossip has also filed a motion on April 24.to enjoin the execution in the Oklahoma County District Court based upon a clemency hearing (April 26) that violated his constitutional rights. The Oklahoma constitution requires the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to have five members. Only 4 of the 5 board members appeared at Glossip’s hearing resulting in a vote of 2 to 2. One member, Richard Smotherman, recused himself because his wife, Connie Smotherman, was a prosecutor in the Glossip trial.
For more information visit SaveRichardGlossip.com.
Note: Pat McGuigan is editor emeritus and Darla Shelden is senior reporter for The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City).
