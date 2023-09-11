Oklahoma City – Riding a wave of momentum at game’s end, the Arizona Ridge Riders upset the host Oklahoma Freedom by one-ride score to conclude the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series event in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with a perfect 3-0 record, winning PBR Freedom Fest.
The final score was Arizona Ridge Riders: 171.25 to Oklahoma Freedom: 87.25
Chasing their third consecutive game win in the Sooner State, Arizona led off with opener Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta, Canada). The reigning Canadian Champion couldn’t get it done atop Sky Bandit (Richardson Land & Cattle Co.), bucked off in 2.03 seconds.
In the bottom of the first, Alisson de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) looked to strike early for Oklahoma on Magic Harbor (D&H Cattle Company). While the chaotic out resulted in a score, good for 49.25 points, Freedom coaches Cord McCoy and Kody Lostroh elected to take the re-ride opportunity,
In the second, Arizona was hopeful Vitor Losnake (Bauru, Brazil) could give them an early lead on Miller Time (A&E Bucking Bulls/BS Cattle Co.), but he came down in 2.9 seconds.
The bottom of the second featured the Freedom’s Alex Cerqueira (Iguatemi, Brazil) on Flapjack (Parker/OK Corralis/Gordon/D&H Cattle). While the 8-second whistle sounded in arena, the clock had stopped just past 2 seconds during Cerqueira’s trip, sending the out into official review.
Upon close inspection by PBR officials, Cerqueira was called for a slap at 1.71 seconds, resulting in no score.
In the top of the third, Arizona’s Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil) was initially awarded a ride in-arena following his trip atop Black Tie (Nuckols/Ogden/Hart), however the trip was quickly sent into official review. While Aparecido was deemed to have slapped the bull, it came after Black Tie stumbled, with Arizona subsequently awarded a re-ride opportunity.
The bottom of the third then featured the season-debut for the Freedom’s Chase Outlaw (Hamburg, Arkansas) paired with Falcon Eddie (Lari Crane/Gene Owen). With the crowd inside Paycom Center cheering loudly, Outlaw erupted from the chutes but was unseated in a quick 2.41 seconds, leading the game to enter the fourth with neither team having points on the board.
Before the penultimate round of outs began, Casey Roberts (Munford, Alabama) attempted the Freedom re-ride earned in the first frame, paired with Show Me (Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls).
Rising to the occasion for his team, Roberts delivered the first qualified ride of the game to give his team an 87.25-point lead. In the top of the fourth, Arizona earned their second re-ride of the game when Hunting Trip (Dozier Cattle Co./Martinez Bucking Bulls) hipped himself leaving the chutes.
With the chance to go two bulls ahead, Oklahoma turned to team newcomer Caden Bunch (Tahlequah, Oklahoma) who had gone a perfect 2-0 thus far at their home event. Bunch’s ride streak, however, came to an end as he was tossed in 4.24 seconds by Baby Huey (M Rafter E/High View Cattle).
As both teams readied for the final frame, Arizona would attempt three consecutive outs, including their two re-rides, prior to Oklahoma’s last attempt.
First up for the Ridge Riders was Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Spring, Utah) on Snap Chatter (Flying S/Dozier Cattle Co.), but he was unable to make the whistle, bested in 5.22 seconds.
Aparecido then squared off against his re-ride draw Caesar (Jenkins Cattle Co.). While Aparecido delivered the Ridge Riders’ first points, his 86.75-point effort was not enough to overtake the lead.
Castro was then in a must-ride position as he settled in atop his re-ride opponent Black Ice (BMC Bucking Bulls/Jenkins Cattle Co.). Delivering in the high-pressure situation, Castro was awarded 84.5 points, to give the Ridge Riders their first lead of the game, propelled 84 points ahead.
The last out of the game featured Freedom closer Thiago Salgado (Navirai, Brazil) atop Crooked Nose (M Rafter E/High View Cattle).
Quickly whipped to the ground in 2.47 seconds, the buckoff cemented Arizona not only the game win, 171.25-87.25, but also the PBR Freedom Fest event win as the lone team to go a perfect 3-0.
Courtesy of the perfect showing in the Sooner State, the Ridge Riders improved to 7-9 this season. The Freedom, who went 1-2 at their second annual homestand, slipped to 9-7 this season.
Oklahoma City Team Standings
Here are the final Team standings for the Oklahoma City PBR Camping World Team Series’ Freedom Fest:
Arizona Ridge Riders, 3-0-0-520.25
Texas Rattlers, 2-1-0-615.75
Nashville Stampede, 2-1-0-428
Missouri Thunder, 2-1-0-340.5
Austin Gamblers, 1-2-0-520.5
Kansas City Outlaws, 1-2-0-514.25
Oklahoma Freedom, 1-2-0-436.75
Carolina Cowboys, 0-3-0-163
PBR Teams Season Standings
Here are the current Team standings for the regular season after the conclusion of competition for PBR Freedom Fest in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:
Austin Gamblers, 13-3-0-2,704.5
Kansas City Outlaws, 9-7-0-2,690
Oklahoma Freedom, 9-7-0-1,637.5
Texas Rattlers, 8-8-0-2,692.75
Carolina Cowboys, 7-9-0-2,250.75
Arizona Ridge Riders, 7-9-0-1,727.5
Nashville Stampede, 5-11-0-1,468.5
Missouri Thunder, 4-12-0-1,121.75
About the PBR Camping World Team Series:
Notes: The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a Team Championship at T- Mobile Arena in Las Vegas October 20-22. During the 2023 season, the league’s second, each of the eight teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, Texas; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, Arizona; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, North Carolina; Kanas City Outlaws of Kansas City, Missouri; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, Tennessee; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, Missouri; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, Texas – host a three-day homestand. There are also neutral-site games in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Anaheim, California. The Nashville Stampede are the current 2022 defending champions. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working with material provided by Kacie Albert on behalf of PBR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.