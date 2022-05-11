Today, at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Vivian Mildred (“Millie”) Corbett Bailey (1918-2022) will be laid to rest in the town where she grew up.
Her funeral service was held earlier at First Presbyterian Church of Howard County, in Columbia, Maryland.
Bailey served in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps during the Second World War.
Born in the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C., Vivian Corbett came to Tulsa as a child. Her mother’s return to Tulsa came after her husband, Millie’s father, deployed to serve his country in World War I.
Oklahoma state Senator Kevin Matthews of Tulsa prepared a posthumous tribute to honor Bailey’s remarkable life. In a press release sent to this reporter, Matthews reported, “She attended segregated schools in Oklahoma, graduating as valedictorian of Booker T. Washington High School. Bailey entered the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in December 1942 and served until January 1946.
“She was one of only two Black women to earn superior rank in her officer’s course. Bailey became second in command of the Women’s Colored Detachment at Fort McClellan, later serving as a commander of the all-female detachment before being selected to attend the Adjutant General School Officers’ Administration Course.
“She graduated with outstanding marks and went on to serve for the first time with an unsegregated unit. At Fort Benning, Bailey was a first lieutenant in charge of 144 women.”
In her Tulsa youth, she told a Baltimore reporter in 2021, "you could draw a line between the white part of town and the [Black] part of town."
After entering military service (inspired by a cousin’s positive experiences), she was drawn to, and accepted in, officer training in Des Moines, Iowa.
Soon, she sought entry to the Adjutant General School, the latter ultimately leading her into a notable niche in American history.
Traveling to one of her training sites, according to a U.S. Army memoir, “she met a general. Before she met the general, she entered the dining car for breakfast and noticed a small table with a curtain. The curtain segregated black diners from white diners, but a white man had already taken that seat behind the curtain. The man was a major sitting there by himself.
“Upon seeing [Vivian], he asked her ‘Lieutenant, would you join me?’ She thanked him and sat down. When her train arrived in Texas, she lined up to get off the train, about four people behind a general. The general turned to her and said, ‘After you, Lieutenant.’ Bailey stated how he was ‘a gentleman before he was a general.’”
She remembered, "The commandant said there will be no segregation under my command, so he saw to it that we were not segregated there.”
She encountered vicious racism from some in the military, but respect from white commanding officers, according to news accounts examined for this story.
Stationed in Alabama and Georgia during the war, she met a civilian named William Bailey. She told the Maryland TV reporter, "I met my husband the day that I got my commission April 10, 1943. He was a civilian then. He later got in the Army. He was commissioned as Second Lieutenant I had been promoted to First, so I pinned the Second Lieutenant bars on him.”
(https://www.wmar2news.com/voiceforveterans/103-y-o-world-war-ii-veteran-continues-service-by-helping-others )
After a time at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, she left the military in early 1946.
The essentials of her military service are detailed online at the Veterans History Project, hosted by the Library of Congress: (http://memory.loc.gov/diglib/vhp/bib/loc.natlib.afc2001001.108519 )
Continuing with Sen. Matthews’ narrative:
“After the war, Bailey worked for the Veterans Administration and later the Social Security Administration. Her 50 years of volunteer service included being the longest serving member of the Howard County General Hospital Board of Trustees; the Howard County Police Department Citizens Advisory Council; and other positions. She honored and supported deployed service members through a care package program known as ‘Bailey’s Bundles,’ sending her first care package during the Vietnam War and continuing the program to present day with the help of other volunteers. She also raised money for in-need elementary schools to fund field trips and other initiatives to enrich the students’ educational experiences.”
The “Bailey’s Bundles” program she started (providing ‘care packages’ to overseas military personnel) was among the aspects of her life highlighted in a WTOP Television news report after her death.
As years passed, and after William passed away, her community volunteer work (among other things, longest-serving board member in history of a Maryland medical facility) drew attention.
(https://wtop.com/howard-county/2022/05/vivian-millie-bailey-beloved-howard-co-wwii-veteran-and-public-servant-dies-at-104/ )
Vivian Bailey was also a member of the American Legion Post 156 in Maryland.
Sen. Matthews’ press release sketched the plethora of honors accorded to her: “Among the many prestigious honors received during her life were the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award and a Congressional Achievement Award for her many years of public service.”
Submitted above, in a few hundreds words, highlights from the life of Vivian Mildred Corbett Bailey , February 3, 1918 – May 1, 2022).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.