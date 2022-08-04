I believe it is important that all Americans support the freedom-loving people of Taiwan.
Just a few months ago, I had the privilege to visit the sovereign nation and meet with its leaders. I wanted to provide a quick update and some behind the scenes details.
Taiwan is the most vibrant democracy in all of Asia and is at the forefront today’s fight between freedom and tyranny. Taiwan must have America’s support if freedom and democracy still have a chance to thrive and triumph in this region and beyond. This is as important for the Taiwanese people as it is for the American people.
The Taiwanese people have been awake to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) threat from the beginning. The world drew inspiration from the Taiwanese people’s profound and realistic distrust of the CCP.
During my visit, I had the honor of meeting with Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and the nation’s President, Tsai Ing-Wen (蔡英文).
All great freedom-loving people who understand that the United States and Taiwan have a great relationship, and it is important that we keep it.
The timing of the visit couldn’t have been more pertinent, for soon after my arrival, Russian tanks began to roll across the Ukrainian border.
What happened in Ukraine is what happens when America abandons its allies and shows weakness to its adversaries. We’ve known for decades of Vladimir Putin’s goal to usurp Ukraine’s status as a free democratic nation, yet took no meaningful actions to prevent this.
Just as we know Vladimir Putin’s goals in Ukraine, so do we know China and Xi Jinping’s goals in Taiwan. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine necessitates clarifying our position on Taiwan’s sovereignty so that China fully understands unambiguously our commitment to Taiwan.
Since its very inception, the Chinese Communist Communist Party has sought to bring Taiwan under its control, and this ambition has only grown stronger in recent years.
Soon after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Chinese declared their desire to “resolve the Taiwan question” imminently.
Ensuring Taiwan remains free and out of the hands of the Chinese Communist Party is crucial to future prosperity in America and throughout the world.
That’s why during my visit I made the bold ask that the U.S. government should immediately take necessary, and long-overdue, steps to do the right and obvious thing: that is to offer Taiwan America’s diplomatic recognition as a free and sovereign country.
This isn’t about Taiwan’s future independence. It’s about recognizing an unmistakable already existent reality. That reality is -- as many past and present leaders have made clear -- there’s no need for Taiwan to declare independence because it is already an independent country.
In doing this, we will send a clear and unmistakable message to Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communisty Party that what happened in Ukraine will never be permitted to happen to Taiwan.
Note: Drawn from a recent email received from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, this commentary was adapted by Pat McGuigan for posting on The Oklahoma City Sentinel website.
breaking
All eyes are on Taiwan right now, and for good reason.
- Stand with Taiwan Mike Pompeo
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro join 'The View' as cohosts
- All eyes are on Taiwan right now, and for good reason.
- Harris Poll -- New Research Finds Executives Value Thought Leadership as essential and valued at $2.7 Million or higher annually
- China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait
- Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
- Ex Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez charged with bribery
- WNBA star Griner apologizes as Russian court readies verdict
- Sixteenth annual 'Tinker and the Primes' welcomes hundreds of Aerospace Leaders
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma Historical Society to host Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference
- Graphic Books spark online conflagration over Tulsa Public School Library holdings
- Manos Juntas Garden provides healthy produce for diabetic patients
- Rose State College offers Free entry-level water and wastewater classes
- Freedom Fiesta celebrates 64th Anniversary of Oklahoma City’s Sit In
- Oklahoma sues Biden Administration for threat to withhold school nutrition assistance from programs that don’t adhere to ‘gender identity’ policy
- Setting Them Up for Success - Metro Technology Centers Host Freedom School Oklahoma City 2022
- TONIGHT At Millwood High School, it's Hoops 4 Heroes!
- Oklahoma City’s July sales and use tax summary
- Allied Arts names Sunny Cearley President and CEO
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.