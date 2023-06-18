Oklahoma City – These days, websites across the political spectrum (not to mention “mainstream” news organizations) so often and so consistently overuse the terms “explosive” and “damaging” to describe in headlines the course of human events that there is a natural tendency to discount the contents in stories.
But if you hear the words “explosive” and “damaging” used to characterize a methodical, dry-reading and to laypersons overly-technical report about the Dominion Systems election programs used in the Peach State (Georgia) … believe them.
You don’t have to trust my word. Check out a CNN news story by Zachary Cohen and Sean Lyngaas that hit the world wide web on Wednesday, June 14.
(https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/14/politics/dominion-voting-georgia-vulnerabilities-2024/index.html )
The headline was the soul of restraint: “Georgia won’t update vulnerable Dominion software until after 2024 election.”
The reporters wrote: “Georgia election officials have been aware of existing vulnerabilities in the state’s voting software for more than two years but continue to insist the system is safe and won’t be updated until after 2024, according to a report that was unsealed this week as part of a controversial court case in Georgia. The report’s findings focus on weaknesses in software for certain Dominion Voting machines.”
The caveat was apt: “While state and federal officials have suggested it is unlikely that these vulnerabilities could be exploited, the newly released report points out that Georgia is far more dependent on this particular Dominion software than any other state, potentially undermining confidence in its ability to conduct a secure election.”
But don’t fall asleep: “Dominion Voting Systems last year updated its software in response to the attack scenarios described by the report’s author, a University of Michigan computer scientist named J. Alex Halderman. But Georgia has not implemented the recommended security patch and state officials said they are waiting to do so until after 2024.
“Delaying the security patches until 2025 is ‘worse than doing nothing,’ warned Halderman, ‘since it puts world-be adversaries on notice that the state will conduct the presidential election with this particular version of software with known vulnerabilities, giving them nearly 18 months to prepare and deploy attacks.’
But wait, that’s not all: “The report released Wednesday was produced two years ago at the behest of a coalition of election integrity advocates who have been embroiled in a years-long lawsuit against the Georgia secretary of state’s office over concerns related to its reliance on Dominion electronic voting systems.
“The report was placed under seal by a judge ‘given the serious election security concerns’ raised by its potential release, according to court records.
“Earlier this month, however, the judge ruled that the report could be unsealed, ruling that proposed redactions by the plaintiff ‘appropriately manage the risk to election security while advancing security through transparency,’ court documents show.”
The approach in this particular CNN story was journalistic, almost academic, and accurately captured the contents and significance of the referenced material.
But I realize that anything under the banner of the news organization formerly known as the Cable News Network is, these days, treated with suspicion – certainly among conservatives, and (as we have seen in recent weeks) among some liberals.
So, perhaps you will find more powerful the content I have selected from a report for NBC News.
The sub-head for the story by Jane C. Timm and Kevin Collier: “A newly unsealed expert report arguing that Georgia’s Dominion voting machines are vulnerable to hacking is fueling election doubts in Georgia.”
You can read the entire story here:
(https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/expert-report-fuels-election-doubts-georgia-waits-update-voting-softwa-rcna89566 )
The first paragraph (what news-people call ‘the lede’): “A newly unsealed expert report arguing that Georgia’s Dominion Voting Systems machines are vulnerable to vote switching and hacking is raising alarms in Georgia, even as the state downplays the risks and their plans to mitigate them.”
When I shared the story with my beloved spouse of 47 years I told her: “Honey, the key words in that paragraph were these – ‘are vulnerable’ and ‘vote switching and hacking’ and ‘downplays’ and ‘mitigate.’”
The Secretary of State’s office in Georgia is engaged in strenuous efforts to explain its reasons for not seeking a comprehensive fix for the election system vulnerabilities until 2025. The office’s statements even – quite carefully – seek to erode confidence in the analysis of the aforementioned report.
Nonetheless, a politically diverse bunch of “more than 20 cybersecurity experts rushed to defend Halderman's report this week.”
More background, still from the NBC story:
“Halderman was given access to the voting machines by the federal judge in the case, and he argues in his report that the state’s ballot-marking devices are vulnerable to election fraud, including vote switching.
“The warnings are stark, suggesting that Georgia’s voting machines could be manipulated by bad actors in mere minutes. Halderman argued that attackers could alter the QR codes on printed ballots, and install malware on individual voting machines ‘with only brief physical access.’ They could attack the broader voting system if they have the same access as certain county-level election officials, his report said.”
Still note quite done with the NBC’s contribution to serious news-reporting.
There’s this.
A review found “Halderman report’s findings of a vulnerability that could potentially scale to a county-wide level, combined with Georgia’s refusal to update the machines before 2024, has some experts particularly worried.”
Now, for my personal wrap-up:
For many months after the election of 2020, I told colleagues in the news business that the reports of a major news service (quoting myself): “seemed to be trending toward affirmation of at least SOME of the conservative criticisms of the state of Georgia’s process. Then, there was 'radio silence' for a LONG time.”
But the radio silence (use of the two words date me back to the dark-ages, but that’s nothing new) has now definitively ended.
Bottom line: Dominion voting machines could have been manipulated.
Recent news stories point out that ARE present vulnerabilities in the Dominion system for Georgia. Not all major news entities have yet concluded that the Georgia story is significant, but those who have not done so soon will.
That leads this inquiring mind to a natural question:
If there are vulnerabilities NOW and a demand those get fixed before 2024, why in the world would a neutral observer assume there were NO problems with the Dominion system for counting votes in 2020?
So, here we go. And don’t shoot me, I’m just the messenger.
