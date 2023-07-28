East Lansing, Michigan, via Newswire.com -- Aerial Vantage has announced what leadership at the company believes is a "powerhouse advisory board."
As described in a press release from the company, based in East Lansing, Michigan, the company is "known for its mission to supercharge businesses with actionable aerial data insights."
The new board features a pair of "heavyweight" charter members.
One is former Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Jamie Clover Adams.
The other is the Honorable Jeff Denham, a former member of Congress and U.S. Air Force veteran.
Adams is characterized in research as "non-partisan."
She is deemed "a force to be reckoned with" due to her career in state, federal, food and agricultural leadership. Aerial Vantage touts her and colleagues as "an ensemble of high-impact individuals handpicked for their aligned expertise and experience."
Aerial Vantage, in the press release, declared "[Adams] is no stranger to serving our nation's farmers and ranchers, having recently held the title of Farm Production and Conservation Chief of Staff under former USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue. Furthermore, she shattered the glass ceiling as the first female Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, a position she held for nearly six years. From the Michigan Senate to the Department of Agriculture as Secretary of Kansas, Adams' portfolio is nothing short of impressive."
"This is a momentous occasion as we welcome Jamie to our Advisory Board," said Chris Brinton, Chair of the Board.
"Her profound experience in agricultural leadership, both at the state level and within the USDA, uniquely qualifies her to assist the Aerial Vantage team in harnessing strategic advice as we rocket our business growth."
Before going to Michigan, Adams worked on agriculture issues for the government of Kansas.
Jeff Denham's resume includes not only the 16 years in military service and tenure as a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
He is also "an active owner and operator of an almond farm.”
Denham's political journey saw him serve as the U.S. Representative for California's Tenth congressional district from 2013 to 2019, having first won the election to the U.S. House in 2010.
Prior to going to the nation's capitol, he served in the California Senate.
During his years in state legislative office, Denham chaired the California State Senate's Agriculture Committee.
His military tenure of16 years, included operations in Iraq and Somalia.
Michael Dalley, CEO of Aerial Advantage said, "Jeff's combination of robust political experience and direct agricultural know-how is a game-changer for Aerial Vantage. As we push the envelope in the application of artificial intelligence and aerial imagery, his insights will guide our team to stay ahead of the curve in the evolving landscape of drone regulations and AI in agriculture -- especially as we intensify our fundraising efforts."
Last fall, Aerial Vantage announced a Florida program (approved by the Federal Aviation Administration), using drones to engage in Advanced Agricultural Data Collection.
That effort's intentions were, the company said, “Helping Agriculture Companies Develop More Sustainable Practices, Feed a Growing Population and Combat Climate Change.”
In promotional literature, Aerial Vantage is described as "a leading AgTech developer of artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision software as a service. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, Aerial Vantage leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value across the entire agricultural supply chain."
