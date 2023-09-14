The Ada PACT Act Resource Fair on September 14th is at East Central University at 830 East Main street in Ada form 2:00 p.m.
The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System is partnering with multiple resources to get health care assistance, benefits, and answer questions of which the most important is "do I qualify for VA benefits"?
OKC VA helps veterans navigate toxic exposure screening and the benefits process.
Veterans, spouses, caregivers, veterans' widows, and active-duty personnel are all welcome to the event to meet providers, enroll in healthcare and file service connection claims.
The event is an opportunity for veterans to get a lot of information in one location. The VA provides a wide range of health and support services.
Follow the links to related stories:
Oklahoma City VA to host hiring event | Community | city-sentinel.com
OKC VA providing Shawnee Veterans with mobile medical assistance | Government | city-sentinel.com
