The Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG) has partnered with Reagan Smith and MHT Consulting to develop an air quality plan as a response to record-high temperatures and consecutive ozone alert days in Central Oklahoma.
The 8 county Oklahoma City-Shawnee Statistical area will be covered by the plan. The goal for ACOG in developing the plan is to understand the current air quality status of the region and how to make improvements that will be based on factors such as emission reduction by the private and transportation sectors, equity considerations and quality improvement strategies by other regions.
Central Oklahoma is at risk of receiving a 'nonattainment' designation from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) because of high ground level ozone and particulate matter in and around the Oklahoma City area.
According to ACOG in a study from June 2022 violating air quality standards could cost Oklahoma City as much as $15.2 billion over a 20-to-30-year period.
The current Air Quality plan should be completed by fall of 2024.
