With the sweltering heat of summer in full force, AAA reminds motorists that high temperatures can take a toll not only on people and animals but also on vehicles.
"While many drivers think about the importance of readying their vehicle for cold weather when winter nears, AAA actually receives more emergency roadside service calls for help from members in the summer," says Rylie Mansuetti, public affairs manager for AAA Oklahoma.
Mansuetti added, "A few preventative maintenance steps can help keep your vehicle running smoothly."
AAA says there are five key areas to focus on:
- Batteries- summer's heat can zap your cars battery, even more than the bitter cold of winter. Faster evaporation of the battery fluid can lead to corrosion on terminals and connections. Clean any corrosive build up from the battery terminals and cable clamps, and insure the clamps are tight enough they will not move.
If a cars battery is more than three years old, it is a good idea to have it tested by a trained technician to be sure it is still road ready.
2. Coolant- vehicle engines work extra hard in the summer and it is the cooling system's job to protect the engine from overheating. In addition, additives in the coolant protect the radiator and internal engine components against wear and corrosion. However, over time, coolant become contaminated, and its protective additives depleted. Without proper cooling system maintenance, the odds of long-term engine damage, and a summer time boil over or increase.
Flush the system and replace the coolant periodically as recommended by the vehicle manufacturer. See the owners' manual to determine the service interval appropriate for your vehicle.
Between flushes, make sure to fill coolant to the proper levels by checking the overflow reservoir. If necessary, top off the reservoir with a 50/50 mixture of water and the coolant type specified by the vehicle manufacturer.
CAUTION! Never remove the radiator cap when the engine is hot-boiling coolant under pressure could cause serious burns.
Inspect hoses and drive belts for cracking, soft spots or other signs of poor condition, accelerated by extreme heat. Worn parts are more susceptible to failure in hot conditions and need replacing.
3.Tires- Driving on underinflated tires not only affects the handling and breaking of a vehicle, it can cause tires to overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout. This problem become even more of a concern when road temperatures are extremely high.
According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, under inflated tires generate excessive heat build-up and stress, causing irregular wear and internal damage.
Inflate tires to the pressure recommended by the vehicle manufacturer-not the number molded int the tire. Recommended tire pressures are located in the owner's manual or on a sticker normally located on the driver's doorjamb or the inside of the glove compartment door.
While checking the tire pressure-including the spare-driver also should inspect tire treads for adequate depth and any signs of uneven wear that might indicate a suspension or alignment problem.
AAA also provide important guidance on engine fluids, air conditioning, and a reminder to pack a summer emergency kit just in case.
