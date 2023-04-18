A Bixby man who loves to run is training to make a run for hunger in Lebanon. 22-year-old Monif Habib may be 7,000 miles from Lebanon but it's not stopping him; he is running 10 miles a day to prepare.
Habib is concerned about what he has seen how some people do not have the ability to get things that are basic needs for all of us such as just take a hot shower. Habib's parents grew up in Tripoli, Lebanon along with his grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A visit took to him as inspiration when he saw many in economic crises, hunger, and devastation as the result of deadly attacks.
Habib has established a go fund me page and is donating all of it to the Lebanese Food Bank with a goal of $5,000 which is enough to feed 6,000 families.
The run will be for awareness as he tries to make a difference for many who are in need.
