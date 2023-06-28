The U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) has ruled 6-3 that state legislatures do not have the constitutional authority to draw Congressional maps and not be subject to judicial oversight.
"Moore vs. Harper" arose when the Republican-controlled North Carolina state legislature mapping of congressional districts was overturned by the Democrat controlled North Carolina Supreme Court.
The Elections clause of the U.S. Constitution says elections for Representatives (Congressmen) and Senators must be "prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof."
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion: “When state legislatures act pursuant to their Elections Clause authority, they engage in lawmaking subject to the typical constraints on the exercise of such power.
"In sum, our precedents have long rejected the view that legislative action under the Elections Clause is purely federal in character, governed only by restraints found in the Federal Constitution.”
Two Trump appointees to the SCOTUS -- Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barrett -- joined Roberts along with the three liberal justices in the landmark decision.
Justice Clarence Thomas, in the minority opinion, wrote the case should not have been heard by the SCOTUS.
Thomas wrote: “the decision will have the effect of investing potentially large swaths of state constitutional law with the character of federal question not amendable to meaningful or principled adjudication by federal courts.”
In other words -- federal intervention in state elections.
The decision was praised former President Barack Obama who said the decision, “rejected far-right theories of election deniers and extremists seeking to undermine our democracy.”
What?
‘Moore vs. Harper’ was about mapping districts, not election fraud or denial, right?
Liberals do a great job connecting the unrelated to further their agenda, but in this case Obama sees this SCOTUS ruling as one that will impact how "election law" is viewed.
He rightly recognizes it gives more power to the federal government in elections and undermines state sovereignty.
Four observations:
First, conservatives have again been betrayed.
Liberal appointees to the SCOTUS seldom render surprise decisions, but conservative appointees’ rulings are like opening a Cracker Jack box- you never know what the prize will be.
Liberal justices vote in lock-step and are steadfast in their resolve.
Conservative justices are unpredictable and often spurious and random.
In the last 50 years, Republican presidents have dominated the number of justices appointed to the SCOTUS.
But sadly, many of those appointed underwent what is known as "Ideological drift."
A classic example is Justice John Paul Stevens, who was nominated by President Gerald Ford and unamiously approved by the Senate.
Stevens became the most liberal justice on the SCOTUS.
Harry Blackmun and David Souter and others became increasingly liberal during their tenure on the court.
The ‘ideological drift’ seems to only affect Republican appointees.
Second, elections have consequences.
The GOP won legislative elections in the Tarheel state.
That body rightly had the right/duty to draw the Congressional maps as they deemed appropriate.
If Democrats had won the elections, they would have drawn maps favoring their Party.
Mapping/redistricting is always an issue when Democrats lose elections.
The Ds don’t trust the people to get it right.
Third, the SCOTUS got this one wrong.
Courts are not charged with mapping districts in the constitution -- legislatures are.
Courts are not charged to provide a critique/audit of those mappings.
The ruling is a classic power grap by the courts and could have far reaching implications in future elections.
This ruling means the courts have more say in elections than duly elected officials and those who elected them.
Fourth, gerrymandering is nothing new.
Both Parties engage in it. Both draw districts that benefit their Party.
The complaining starts when the other Party is drawing the lines. See observation two.
The founders established that states run elections -- even for federal offices -- in their state.
The state then reports the election results to the federal government.
The founders believed in state sovereignty.
The U.S. Constitution is clear the federal government doesn’t conduct elections -- states do.
The Supreme Court ruling is in direct contradiction to the "independent state legislature" theory the U.S. has operated under for over 200 years.
If this ruling is expanded (and it will be), it will set the scene for federal intervention in state elections.
State sovereignty was trampled by this Cracker Jack ruling.
Editor’s Note: Steve Fair is Republican Party Vice Chairman for Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District. His commentaries appear frequently on news websites and in Oklahoma newspapers, including The City Sentinel. Steve can be reached by email at steve.fair@ymail.com. His blog is stevefair.blogspot.com.
