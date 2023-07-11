7-11 turns 96 today (July 11. 2023) and is celebrating by giving free Slurpee's all day while supplies last.
7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Sustainability officer Marissa Jarratt said, "To our awesome Slurpee drink fans: you asked, and were delivering by giving even more ways to redeem free Slurpee drinks and irresistible food deals to celebrate our 96th birthday. This Slurpee Day were multiplying the fun by giving our customers three opportunities to enjoy their favorite frozen drink for free. As a part of our summerlong anything flows campaign."
This years Slurpee cup is featuring a new logo in bold colors.
