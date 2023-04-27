A historical Woodward building built in 1904 burned down this morning. The fire first broke out Wednesday evening and was under control until it reignited around 6 a.m.
A Woodward firefighter has been injured and in the hospital with family members but so far, his name is not being released to the public. Most parts of the building were falling into the adjacent streets at times nearly missing fire personnel.
The historic building began as the States Hotel, then in recent years the Collins Chiropractic Clinic which now was a western wear clothing store. Most of Main Street in Woodward is closed down.
Behind the building is the Stock Exchange Bank appears to be clear of a wall that will collapse soon as it is the only remaining part of the building burning. The west wall may fall on connected businesses to the west.
Multiple area fire departments are on scene managing the collapse of the rest of the structure so that access to downtown can reopen. However at this time the building is still burning.
