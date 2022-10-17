OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons.
As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed inside the northeast corner of the India Temple Shrine Building at a cornerstone-laying ceremony in October 1922.
The building was later listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.”
Nearly 100 Oklahomans attended the time capsule ceremony where more than 30 artifacts were revealed.
“What a special gift we experienced today - the forethought of a group of Oklahoma citizens wanting to share who they were and what they believed in is extraordinary,” said Bond Payne, Heritage Trust Company Chairman. “The characteristics of freemasonry, someone who is committed to bettering himself and his community, are evident in the artifacts that they shared as well as the quality of the construction of this building.
“What I take away from this historic experience is a feeling of respect and humility for those who stood in the same place 100 years ago when Oklahoma City was in its adolescence,” Payne continued. “We are stewards of this building and look to use this history to inform our future by striving to be the best citizens we can be.”
The building was completed in 1923 and designed by Layton, Hicks and Forsyth architectural firm, who originally designed the Oklahoma State Capitol building.
“Much like the copper case in which the 100-year-old artifacts were stored, The Heritage Building is a testament to exceedingly quality construction, enough to withstand damage from the Oklahoma City bombing, which occured just south of the building,” the press release stated.
“This time capsule is a very powerful sign of strength and symbolizes OKC's resilience,” said Kari Watkins, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum President and CEO. “We learn many lessons from history and these revelations help inform our future. We often look back so we can think about the impact we can have moving forward.
“Just as the memorial offers comfort, strength, peace, hope and serenity to many that visit it, we are happy to help showcase the artifacts at the museum so they inspire visitors to think about the legacies they hope to one day leave behind,” Watkins added.
According to the press release, the contents of the time capsule include:
- History of Ancient Craft Masonry in Oklahoma City, by Past Grand Master Henry L. Goddard.
- History of Royal Arch Masonry in Oklahoma City, by Past Grand High Priest Edgar Cook.
- History of the Council, Royal and Select Masters in Oklahoma City, by Grand Master Edward P. Gallup.
- History of Knights Templar in Oklahoma City, by Grand Recorder George W. Spencer.
- History of the Ancient Arabic Order, Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, by Past Potentate and Treasurer, Will S. Guthrie.
- History of the Order of the Eastern Star in Oklahoma, by Past Grand Matron Mrs. Olive M. Wardell.
- History of the Order of the Amaranth in Oklahoma City, by Past Royal Matron Mrs. Olive M. Friss.
- History of the Red Cross Chapter of the Eastern Star during the world war, by Mrs. Cary W. Townsend.
- History of the Eastern Star study club, by Mrs. Marian Foster.
- History of Order DeMolay, by Don McCutchen.
- History of the Rainbow Girls, by Mrs. W.I. Spence.
- Book of Constitution and By-Laws of the Grand Lodge of the State of Oklahoma City National Memorial Proceedings of the thirty-third annual communication of the Grand Lodge, Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons, held February 28-March 1-2, 1922.
- Proceedings of the thirty-third annual convocation of the Grand Chapter of the Royal Arch Masons of Oklahoma, held April 5, 1922.
- Proceedings of the twenty-eighth annual assembly of the Grand Council of Royal and Select Masters of Oklahoma held April 4, 1922.
- Proceedings of the forty-eighth annual session of the Imperial Council, Ancient Arabic Order, Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, held June 13, 14, and 15, 1922.
- Proceedings for the convention called for the purpose of organizing M.W. Grand Lodge of Oklahoma in 1892.
- Proceedings of the consolidation of the Grand Lodge of Oklahoma and Indian Territory in 1909.
- Roster of members of Oklahoma Consistory No. 1, Valley of Guthrie, Orient of Oklahoma.
- Roster of members of Indian Consistory No. 2, valley of McAlester, Orient of Oklahoma.
- A copy of the Oklahoma Consistory Bulletin, Nos. 6 and 7.
- A copy of Indian Consistory Bulletin for October.
- Copies of the Oklahoma Mason for September and October.
- Shrine edition of The Oklahoman for April 10, 1922.
- One copy of The Daily Oklahoman of October 13, 1922.
- One copy of the Oklahoma News of October 13, 1922.
- One copy of the Oklahoma Times for October 13, 1922.
- One penny, year of 1922.
- One dime, year of 1922.
- One copy of the October issue of India Ink, volume 3, number 4, containing a list of the officers of India temple, band and Arab patrol.
- Contents of articles which were deposited in the cornerstone of the old India temple in 1902.
- A lambskin apron.
- Piece of stone taken from the ruins of King Solomon’s temple, furnished by Brother William Noble.
- Masonic Monitor.
- The Holy Bible.
“The fraternity has a rich tradition of laying cornerstones on public buildings, churches and masonic buildings,” said Bob Davis, Past Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of the State of Oklahoma. “President George Washington laid the cornerstone on the United States Capitol building. We have long provided this public service to the community.
“This was an exciting event for the Masons when it first occurred. It was the first Masonic building erected by the Masons in Oklahoma City,” Davis said. “This became the Masonic center in Oklahoma City for many years. That’s what made this building so special.”
Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society stated, “When a building in Oklahoma City celebrates its 100th birthday, it’s a milestone that’s worth commemorating. Our civic forefathers understood the value of building to last and this historic Masonic temple is a testament to the idea that our built history is worth preserving.
“I hope our city and our state will always recognize that our buildings are part of our story and the revelation of this time capsule is the quiet voice of those who made this journey before us,” Thompson said.
“It is always impactful when our city’s earliest generations reach across the ages,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “This is not our city’s first time capsule, but I love every one that we have the chance to open. They illustrate how much has changed but they also remind us of human qualities that are timeless. I look forward to having the opportunity to examine these items closely and to place myself in the shoes of those OKC residents who came before.”
The time capsule’s artifacts will be on display in the lobby of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum for the public to view for a limited time.
