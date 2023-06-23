Construction will get started after the Oklahoma river has been drained at the end of the year to build a new pedestrian bridge.
Mike Knopp the Executive Director of Riversport OKC said, "you open the dam and the water goes in the name of progress all the way down to the mud...there's always people on the river but construction is scheduled during their least active time of the year."
The river will be dry from November to March as the project launches to move forward with more improvements to enhance the public's experience in using the area for recreational activities.
Knopp also said, " MAPS 4 will be bringing a new pedestrian bridge to the river...they will be putting in the foundations for that bridge which will actually connect the Okana Resort."
The Okana Resort is currently under construction next to the First Americans Museum. The location is also the starting point for the 2000-meter rowing race. Knopp continued, " It'll give the people a really nice way to watch the start...putting the piers into the river bottom is much easier when the water is gone. It will also be easier to build."
River Sport recently learned it was being considered for the 2024 Summer Olympics, the progressive development of the area only helps for them to land those prestigious events.
